Executive says that part of the BRL 750 million already announced will go to digitizing factories and training the workforce

The president of Shein for Latin America, Marcelo Claure, said that, if necessary, the company will invest in Brazil more than the R$ 750 million promised. According to him, the idea is to manufacture locally “all possible products”.

“Our goal is that, in less than 5 years, 85% of what is sold in Brazil is either manufactured here or sold on the platform by a local seller.”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Friday (2.Jun.2023).

According to him, part of the R$ 750 million that Shein said it will invest in Brazil will go to finance the digitization of factories and for training the workforce.

“Our plan is to accelerate the digitalization of these factories as much as possible. It was a giant step for Brazil to be chosen as the 1st country to produce for Shein outside China”, he stated. “Now he has to be the best. We are talking about 3 years of investment, but this is a limit, the plan is for it to be faster. As for the values, if necessary, we will invest more.”

TAXATION

According to Claure, Shein always wanted to expand production beyond China, but the plans were brought forward in light of the discussion surrounding the taxation of imported products by the Brazilian government.

“Shein’s idea has always been to be close to the final consumer, which is why Brazil has always been in the plans. But, being very honest, I admit that the crisis we are experiencing has made us accelerate our expansion plans, making Brazil the 1st country outside China where we produce”he stated.

Claure said he was impressed with the fact that Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) dedicated himself to understanding Shein’s business model. He defended the exemption for purchases of small values.

“Brazil has to maintain the tax exemption for the importation of small values ​​for a simple reason: travelers can bring up to US$ 1,500 in purchases, including the ‘free shop’, without paying taxes. It is not fair that a person with less resources cannot take advantage of this. This is my personal position.”, he stated.

“My advice to the minister is that, ideally, it doesn’t matter if the seller is an individual or not. Because who should pay the fee is us, not the consumer. It would be a very big mistake to eliminate ‘de minimis’ [isenção].”

On April 18, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) gave in to pressure from his constituents and disavowed the Minister of Finance in the decision to charge import duties of up to US$50 for individuals. Thus, purchases of products with a declared value of up to US$ 50 from abroad will continue to be tax-free. The government would collect BRL 8 billion per year if it had kept the taxation.

COMPETITIVENESS

Claure denied that the fact that the parts are produced in Brazil will make the company no longer competitive. “Our competitiveness is not just a matter of price. It’s price and product selection, it’s the ability to understand what the Brazilian consumer wants. Having the stock allows our cost to be much lower. It is a totally different logic from traditional retail”he stated.

“Shein is a technology company. When we identify a fashion trend on TikTok, in less than seven days we are already selling the piece.”

As I had already said previously, Claure has stated that locally produced items will not be more expensive than those made in China. “The labor cost is a little higher, it is more expensive to do business here, but this is offset by the savings we gain from logistics“, he said.

“It is very expensive to send a package from China to Bahia, for example. In addition, today Brazilian cotton needs to go to China to later return as clothing. The logistical savings are large enough to offset the higher cost in Brazil.”

According to him, one of Shein’s plans is to strengthen relations with Brazilian stylists, who “understand the consumer” from Brazil. “We are going to launch in 10 days a super collection of Brazilian designers, for example”, he stated.

“I want to 1st satisfy the need of the local market. Then, distribute what is produced in Brazil to Latin America and, later, to the rest of the world.”