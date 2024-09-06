SHEIN has opened its much-anticipated pop-up store at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, offering three days of exciting back-to-school shopping deals. Taking place from September 6 to 8, from 10am to 12am, the exclusive event promises an unparalleled shopping experience under the theme “Express Your Fashion Passion with SHEIN.”

As a bonus, a 20% discount code is available on all online purchases until October 5, 2024. Use code PR20 on all SHEIN purchases on the app or website.

Attendees will enjoy a special 25% discount on all products including men’s, kids’, women’s (including curvy) clothing, homeware, shoes, bags, accessories, jewelry, beauty and office supplies. This unique offer is only available during the pop-up store period. SHEIN will rotate merchandise daily, adding new styles and categories each day. This event perfectly coincides with the back-to-school and new fashion season, making it the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe.

You can expect to see a variety of SHEIN sub-brands. Dazy will offer contemporary Korean-inspired styles, while Romwe will offer bold fashion options for both women and men. Luxury sub-brand MOTF will offer sophisticated looks, and Luvlette will offer comfortable and stylish sleepwear. Shoppers with kids will find cute and comfortable clothing from Cozy Cub, while fitness and active enthusiasts can find their favorite looks from Glowmode.

SHEIN is inviting shoppers to share their experiences using the hashtag #SHEINUAEPopUp. This pop-up store marks SHEIN’s first experience in Sharjah following successful pop-ups in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, giving the local community a unique opportunity to experience the brand first-hand.

We encourage shoppers to take advantage of exclusive discounts and various offers, as quantities are limited and are expected to sell out quickly.