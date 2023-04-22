The agreement, also signed with Santanense, was made public on Thursday (20.Apr), in a material fact by Springs Global

the chinese retailer Shein entered into a partnership on Thursday (20.Apr.2023) with Coteminas (Companhia de Fabrics Norte de Minas), from the president of FiespJoshua Gomes, and the Santana to establish a network in Brazil with thousands of manufacturers in the textile sector.

According to the Material Fact published by the springs globala company controlled by the mining company, the agreement involves financing for “working capital reinforcement” Heyalso includes contracts for the export of “home products” and efforts so that 2,000 of the apparel makers of Brazilian companies become suppliers “to serve the local and regional market”. Here’s the full of the document (62 KB).

The disclosure took place on the same day that S.huh forwarded a letter (full –3 MB) to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadpromising to invest R$ 750 million initially to “increase the competitiveness of Brazilian textile factories”.

The company specializing in online clothing sales also claims that it will create 100,000 jobs over the next 3 years, in addition to establishing partnerships with 2,000 Brazilian manufacturers.

Also on the 5th (20.Apr), Haddad said that Shein will nationalize 85% of products in 4 years. The retailer will also comply with the Federal Revenue’s compliance plan.

The agreement benefits the Chinese company, which has become a hitch in the government’s popularity with the negative repercussions on the intention to tax its products.

The partnership with Coteminas indicates a mediation by Josué Gomes –who was invited to take over Lula’s Ministry of Industry (read more at the end of this report)– to relieve Shein of federal taxes and put a stop to the crisis.

import taxation

On Tuesday (18.Apr), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) gave in to pressure from his constituents and disavowed the Minister of Finance in the decision to charge import duties of up to US$50 for individuals.

Thus, purchases of products with a declared value of up to US$ 50 from abroad will continue to be tax-free. The government would raise BRL 8 billion per year if the tax had been maintained.

Now, Haddad and his team will need to find a way to increase revenue to meet the budget revenue target, estimated at around R$150 billion.

After the president’s decision, the minister said that the government will act to “curbing fraud” and want to resolve the situation with a “administrative measure” until May.

JOSUÉ GOMES WAS QUOTED FOR INDUSTRY

Josué is the son of the former vice president José Alencar (1931-2011), which occupied the Jaburu Palace in Lula’s first two terms (2003-2010). From 2004 to 2006, José Alencar also held the position of Minister of Defense and developed good relations with the military.

In December, the president of Fiesp was invited by Lula to take over the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, but he declined as he dealt with an internal crisis in the São Paulo federation.

Dissatisfaction was part of the consequences of a conflict between industry leaders and Josué’s management, which began in 2021.

Even with the denial, he was present at a meeting with the commanders of the Armed Forces, in January. The justification is that he would speak about how to boost the military industry in the country.

The issue displeased the Armed Forces High Command, which was under the impression that Lula was using a delicate meeting to honor his friend.

In recent months, Josué also joined the government’s chorus against the basic interest rate practiced by the BC (Central Bank). In March, he said that keeping the Selic at 13.75% was “inconceivable” It is “pornographic”.

On April 17, he again criticized interest rates: “We can no longer practice these interest rates that we have been practicing for many years. It’s not just now. Now we have this rate [de juros real] absurd that it is at 8%, plus bank loans”he said at an event promoted by Fiesp.