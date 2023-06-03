Estadão Contenti

06/02/2023 – 23:13

The States decided to unify at 17% the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on purchases made on foreign e-commerce platforms, such as Shein, Shopee and AliExpress.

“There are states that today charge a special rate of 31%”, says André Horta, institutional director of the National Committee of State Treasury Secretaries (Comsefaz). He explains that, if the national average of 24% were adopted, it would be necessary to comply with the so-called anteriority — wait for the following year to change taxation. Therefore, the council decided to adopt the lowest rate practiced today by the States, 17%.

The agreement was sealed at a Comsefaz meeting on Tuesday, the 30th, and will have to be ratified by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz). There is still no deadline for the measure to enter into force.

As revealed the Estadão, the states negotiated with the Federal Revenue to include the value of the ICMS in the same simplified declaration form as the federal government for the taxation of purchases made in foreign e-commerces. With the agreement, the States will be able to be part of the compliance plan for the taxation of products coming from abroad, announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

In an interview with Estadão at the end of April, Haddad said that the Ministry of Finance will adopt a charging model that will allow the tax to be discounted when purchasing products, to ensure fair competition with retail companies installed in the Brazilian domestic market.

According to the minister, this is how it works in the United States and Europe, where all taxes are included in the price. The compliance program is optional and will be offered to websites, so-called marketplaces (online market with several suppliers), and to carriers.

recoil

After the government’s refusal to end the exemption for purchases made by international e-commerce made from individuals to individuals of up to US$ 50, the large national retailers criticized the measure and asked for fair treatment.

The retreat was a decision by President Lula, who demanded an alternative from the Ministry of Finance after the negative repercussions of the announcement of the end of the exemption by the Revenue Service. Lula’s guidance to Haddad was that administrative measures be adopted.

Haddad is relying on the siege against fraud in international purchases to increase government revenue, which is necessary to put the new fiscal framework in place — a new rule for controlling public accounts, which is now being discussed in the Federal Senate.























