Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/27/2023 – 1:00 pm

Share



The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, defended that the “mini crisis” caused by the government’s initiative to tax international purchases led more foreign companies, such as e-commerces Shein, Aliexpress and Shopee, to adhere to the Federal Revenue’s compliance plan, to act under Brazilian law.

The minister admitted that the government may revise the import tax rate, currently at 60%, which is levied on the so-called customs value: the sum of the price of the goods, freight and insurance, if any.

“Is it no longer possible to charge a rate of 60% (import tax)? Maybe it won’t work anymore, you have to renegotiate”, he said.

For him, the discussion now needs to be expanded and encompass the States, retail and marketplaces, and include debate on the appropriate rates to ensure fair competition in retail.

“We cannot put the Brazilian retail sector at risk due to unfair practices by foreign companies”, said Haddad in an interview with GloboNews, remembering that the sector is a great generator of jobs – and denying that the government disallowed the Treasury in the action.

The minister pondered that the Federal Revenue still needs to define with the States, which are charging ICMS in a disorganized way, a tax exit, and that a provocation should be made within the scope of the National Council of Treasury Policy (Confaz) for the elaboration of agreements with the Unity.

In addition, to promote fair competition between national and foreign companies, the government is studying what isonomic conditions it can provide for marketplaces.

The role of the Post Office itself, which is the gateway for parcels, will be analyzed to see how the state-owned company can collaborate to prevent illegalities.

“If I don’t want to take risks, I won’t be finance minister. I will face all the problems that pass under my nose, including this one”, said Haddad, criticizing predecessors who did not take action on the subject.























