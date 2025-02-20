The Spanish team returns to action and does so to be released in the League of Nations, against Belgium and England, whose group stage is disputed before the great challenge presented to those of Montse Tomé this summer: the Eurocup. A … Appointment in which, almost certainly, SHEILA GARCÍA (YUNQUERA DE HENARES, GUADALAJARA, 1997) will be. The Manchega, a fixed in the selection since the Atlético left to sign for Madrid last summer, faces its presence in the list and with optimism the decisive stretch of the season that is coming.

“How do you feel a fixed in the calls of the Spanish team?”

“It’s a very special concentration, I’m very happy to be here.” Montse [Tomé] He has trusted me and the truth is that very happy and waiting for Friday’s game, which is very important.

– Before the first two matches of the League of Nations, are you thought of this tournament or are taken as preparation for the Eurocup?

“We have to go to match.” Friday is a very important game against Belgium and then Tuesday against England. Focusing ourselves on the Eurocup is far away.

“Can you close the wound of not having played the World Cup for the injury she suffered?”

“That Espinita is always there.” But I think I’ve grown up mentally to be where I am. I have enough confidence to have been able to face that hard moment. I’m here. I think I am stable, with confidence, that it is the most important thing, and wanting to contribute to the team.

“Jungar in Madrid makes you easier to be in the National Team?”

-I think so. Madrid has given me that stability, that confidence to contribute in the team. And that leads to be today in the National Team.

“What does Spain mean to you in the National Team?”

“Well, a lot.” For me it is very important to be here. What you said before, to cure that spin of the World Cup. Give thanks in each concentration that I come because Montse deposits in me a trust. I have to move it to her too. And take advantage of the concentrations that I am here to give my grain of sand to the team.

He said not to join the resignation of the majority of his companions by #Seacabó.

“Well, yes.” For me the selection is very important. That moment has been left behind. I am focused on what is coming, which is quite beautiful and exciting.

“With everything this team has lived in recent years.” What is coexistence in the costumes?

“We are very close.” We are very close, we place confidence, we deposit joy, that in the end is what a stronger team does and everything is fine. Is everything all right.

“What about your first season in Madrid?”

“Very well, mentally very well.” Real Madrid is giving me a lot of confidence to get one hundred percent of me in each game. And we have a fairly exciting challenge in this month of March, which I think we can finish it quite well.

—A’s five points of Barça in the League, in Champions and Semis de Cup rooms. How do you value the Madrid season so far?

“I think it’s quite regular.” That is, I regulate that we have been constant, we have been fine. We are alive in all competitions, which is the most important. What I told you, this March will be a before and after because there are very crucial matches. We must live up to the victory in all the important matches we have this month.

“What needed to give the season good?”

“We are alive in all competitions.” Giving one more step in Champions would give solidity to the team, reaching the final of the Queen’s Cup will also give us that confidence. In the league we are five points from Barça. Everything can happen, there are ten games. We are alive in everything, which is what the club demands and asks us, obviously.

—In the semifinals of the cup they see the faces again with Barcelona. How has that confrontation sat?

“Even of the three teams were complicated.” Barça has touched us, because facing it in the best way. We are trained to perform in that game and we are confident that we can get it.

—The games that have played these years and both of them this season, the distance with Barça is still as great as it seems?

“I think there is not so much difference between Madrid and Barça.” What happens is that there are details, they have been in team experience for many years. But well, we are training one hundred percent to compete to the best in Europe.

—Guadalajara, Rayo, Atlético, Real Madrid. Are you at the highest point of your career?

“Now, having signed for Real Madrid, for me is the top point of my career.” I am very good, I am very happy, with a lot of confidence. They have deposited a lot of confidence and I think that is what is worth it right now. Because Real Madrid, as I have said previously in other interviews, is the club of my life.

“Do you not sit well among Atleti’s fans for your signing for Madrid?”

-I don’t know. I understand them, but also that they understand me. He needed a change and has been reflected that the change was Real Madrid. Now I feel good, I feel with confidence and, well, it is what there is.

“What has changed in you?”

“I had a fairly complicated stage in Atleti.” It was a before and after. Arriving at Real Madrid, the trust that the club, the companies, the ‘staff’ … have given me that confidence to believe in me, to be where I am and to be a fairly stable player in everyone The aspects. Then I didn’t ask for more, I asked for confidence in me, the results were going to arrive and right now I am quite well and quite stable.

“What did you think of the action between Mapi León and Daniela Caracas?”

– Something have told me, but since I have no social networks … I am very out of social networks because it comes to me mentally. I am now focused on the National Team, where we are, on Friday’s game and I think the rest is left over.