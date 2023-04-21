Their Highness the Sheikhs performed the blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer with crowds of worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The prayer was performed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Also, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State.

And the Eid sermon was delivered by Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, under the title “With gratitude, we perpetuate the blessings.” The Holy Qur’an provided us with a clear model for managing blessings and their sustainability in the story of the Prophet of God, Joseph, peace be upon him, who faced the challenges of the future with hope and urged agriculture and work to ensure the continuity of life and the sustainability of blessings. He thanked God for it, and that each generation completes and completes what the previous one built, adds to and develops.

He explained that the believer is forbidden from spoiling the earth, and he is concerned with sustaining its capabilities and avoiding wasting it and extravagance with it, indicating that water is one of the most important blessings that should be preserved, and the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, forbade extravagance in water, even if it was in ablution, even if running river.

Al-Khatib called for enhancing the sustainability of family ties, social relations, and human connections to instill love in our society, exchange congratulations and visits between us, and that we uphold our ties of kinship, spread peace, and be keen on the causes of affection and harmony, and in that is a practical thank you, by which we ask God for perpetual blessings.

At the end of the sermon, he asked God Almighty to perpetuate stability, progress and prosperity in the UAE.

After the Eid prayer, His Highness the sheikhs exchanged congratulations with the worshipers on this honorable occasion. After that, they visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and read Al-Fatihah on his soul, “May God rest his soul,” praying to God Almighty to shower him with the abundance of his mercy and reward him.