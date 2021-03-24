Sheikhs and officials in the state mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away this morning, Wednesday.

They expressed their sincere condolences on their Twitter accounts for the death of the deceased who had devoted his life to the service of his country and his people, beseeching God to embrace him in his vast mercy and to dwell in him in his spaciousness.

The hashtag “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in the protection of God” was issued on the list of the most frequently used hashtags on the “Twitter” network in the country, and tweets from the state and abroad participated in it and offered their condolences on the death of the deceased.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior said: With hearts believing in the judgment of God and his destiny, we extend our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to Sir Mohammed bin Rashid on the death of the deceased of the Emirates, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, the man of humanity who passed away to his Lord satisfyingly. By his continuous giving he left immortal fingerprints in the history of the homeland, may God reward him for his beautiful works and forgive him and make him spacious

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Federation for Emirati Women’s Football, said: “Today we lose, with believing hearts, a wise leader, who has put a distinctive imprint in all forums. Achievements are not counted and clear plans bear witness to a sober mind, who excelled at the level of the federal government and the sports field, may God have mercy on him. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and inspired his family patience and solace

And the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar Gargash said: The UAE today lost a man of its historical men, and we lost a dear and glorious sheikh, may God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and forgive him, and we pray to God Almighty to ease the suffering of his sons and the Maktoum family and to inspire them patience And improve their condolences, we ask the Almighty to grant the deceased mercy and mercy.

Minister of Education, Dr. Hussain Al Hammadi: The UAE today lost a great national stature and a loving humble man, without his name in the record of giving and excellence..May God have mercy on His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, with his passing we lost an influential national symbol who lived through the state’s march and sincerely contributed to building its renaissance, we ask God The Almighty may cover him with the fullness of his mercy, and dwell in him in his spaciousness, and to inspire us patience and solace

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the Public Authority for Sports Dr. Ahmed Belhoul: Oh God, have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum … We ask God Almighty to bestow upon him the breadth of his mercy and to inspire his family, family and honorable family patience and solace .. We belong to God and to Him we shall return

Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police, said: The eyes are to tear, the heart is to mourn, and I am at your separation, Hamdan bin Rashid.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said: I have not traveled to any country in the world unless I found his charitable work as a testament to his benevolence without us or the media.

Oh God, grant Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid benevolence, and grant him the supreme paradise, Amy





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

