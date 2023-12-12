On one of the main streets of Expo City Dubai, Sheikha Al Mahrezi stands to guide the guests and visitors of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which concluded yesterday, and helps them reach the various event areas and destinations, as part of a team of volunteers that includes hundreds of young citizens and residents who are part of the summit’s success story. the climate.

Although the role played by Sheikha may seem familiar to passers-by, by simply looking at her, the guest or visitor will discover that the volunteer is not like the rest of her colleagues, as she is one of the people of determination and carries the “white cane.” She is blind and possesses insight that frees her from sight, and a smile that reassures everyone. Searching for a location or somewhere in the green zone in the heart of the World Conference, which hosted visitors and guests from 198 countries.

Sheikha expressed her happiness with this volunteer experience, which she described as distinctive and full of challenges that she was able to overcome by insisting on participating in this global conference, noting that she was performing her role like the rest of the volunteers by using a map of the site written in Braille, and her keenness to enhance her knowledge and information about… conference so that you can provide assistance to visitors and answer their inquiries.

The highly motivated volunteer said, “I was given confidence and determined to perform my duties to the fullest in order to return a little favor to my country, the Emirates. What made me feel most happy and confident was the position in which I was placed to guide visitors to the historic event.”

She added, “The conference organizers were keen to place me on one of the main streets in the vicinity of the Expo area, as I help dozens of visitors every day who are surprised when they discover that I am blind, and are happy with my ability to provide them with the necessary assistance.”

Sheikha stressed her daily keenness to arrive at the site an hour before time, to be ready on time to help visitors, and she does not leave before the end of time, adding, “I leave my site every day and I am very happy, as I make sure to turn challenges into learned lessons that I can learn from in order to attend.” The next day, I was more motivated.

