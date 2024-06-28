Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness the President of the State, today received the First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, wife of the President of the Philippines, who is on a working visit to the UAE. The visit was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for National Projects Affairs and CEO of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Her Highness welcomed the First Lady, wishing her a pleasant stay and a successful visit to the country. While Mrs. Louise Araneta expressed her happiness at visiting the UAE and thanked her for the warm reception she received during the visit.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the relevant institutions in the two countries in many fields, especially culture and arts, preserving heritage with its various components, in addition to enriching the creative, cultural and artistic scene in the two countries, in addition to paying attention to early childhood development and investing in human building.

Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan stressed that the interest in culture and arts in all their forms, in addition to the care of the national heritage, is at the core of the UAE’s development vision, pointing to the interest the state gives to encouraging creative and talented people to enhance the cultural and artistic scene and advance this sector.

Her Highness said that culture and arts are a common language for communication between the peoples of the world and an important window to learn about diverse cultures and human civilizations, in addition to being a means to enhance dialogue and rapprochement between them.

For her part, the First Lady praised the comprehensive cultural renaissance witnessed by the country, expressing her appreciation for women in the Emirates who have succeeded in being a major partner in developing their society and building their country. She also praised the role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting women in general and Her Highness’s interest in providing the elements and opportunities that have made the empowerment of Emirati women an inspiring model at various levels. She also praised her efforts in the fields of humanitarian work and her qualitative initiatives in various regions of the world.

The wife of the Philippine President also appreciated the interest that Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan gives to the fields of culture, arts, Emirati and human heritage, and her qualitative initiatives in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Fakhira bint Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a number of sheikhs, women leaders, and the delegation accompanying the spouse of the Philippine president.