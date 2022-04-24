Sometimes the idea does not bring you, you try as much as you can to investigate yourself, but you are faced with the genius of the void that controls you from every direction, what topics you pose, what ideas you can pick up from the street to pass on to the motivated reader to see what is new whenever it is time for the newspaper to be published, and that space Assigned to you, which appears as a mirror through which you reflect the thoughts that are going on in yourself, and what you express about the other in one way or another in terms of concerns and concerns.

You see what we will be eating this week while we are in the blessed month of Ramadan and silence about a lot is desirable and required, are we talking about Ramadan series on local and Gulf accuracy, or go towards Arab production, competition programs, and other prank programs that appear only in this month, which needs People in it seek peace, tranquility, calm and psychological peace, which is the most important message in Ramadan.

Or do you go to social media programs and that sickness broadcast by some account holders who ignore some of them that we are in a holy month, and it is a duty, rather pure faith, that you respect its days, and postpone what you have of inferior materials and help the world until after the holy month, a lot is said on this site, Wherever you turn your eyes towards any of these communication programs, you will find that the compass has been lost by many, and some account holders are still subsisting on gossip and igniting strife, and putting poison in honey, which creates convulsions and nervousness among those who go to those programs.

Speaking in Ramadan has special rules, great etiquette, and has rituals, considerations and methods that some of us are ignorant of or refuse to talk about, because he looks at himself as if he is outside the framework of this episode, which they consider a restriction while it is a way of life, and the truth is that the best who represent this neglect or rejection are scriptwriters The Gulf soap operas who do not include a word in the dictionary of swearing, insulting and cursing, only include it in their Ramadan works.

It is unfortunate that what is presented on some screens from the opinions I hear does not reach the lowest level of aspirations of the followers and those who are waiting for TV production every Ramadan, and because I have only seen one work this year, which is the series “Al-Asouf”, which broke the rule of thirty, and its episodes ended at the episode The twenty in an elaborate work, in which many creative images were evident, as I cannot read what was presented, but what I received from the opinions confirms the correctness of my decision not to follow up and devote myself to what is more important than the screaming of some actresses, and the barbarism of the performance of some actors, we are satisfied with the faces and repeated ideas all public.