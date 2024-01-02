Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Equestrian Sheikha Ahmed Al Shehhi, riding a Waterlea Sikorsky horse, presented the M7 Stables with the title of the 101 km women’s race, which was held at the Dubai International Endurance City at the beginning of the activities of the sixteenth edition of the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival, which also includes a private stables race. Al-Yamamah Mare Race, and the Main Cup Race, which will be held next Saturday.

The race was organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and valuable prizes were allocated to the winners. The first place holder received 200 thousand dirhams, the second place 180 thousand dirhams, and the third place 160 thousand dirhams, while the fourth to seventeenth place holders received other sums of money. .

The champion was able to achieve the victory, which is considered the first in her career, after a tight ride on the horse “Waterlia Sikorsky”, covering the total distance in a time of 3:26:54 hours, with an average speed of 29.29 km/hour. She came in second place, by a fraction of a second, by Maitha Al Qubaisi on horseback. Jaroush Bin Tango for “F3” Stables, while third place went to “M7” Stables by its Spanish rider, Bruna Umatil, on a Viper horse, who recorded 3:26:56 hours.

Following the conclusion of the race, Major General Dr. Muhammad Issa Al-Azeb, Member of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned the female riders who won the first three places in the race.

Al-Adab extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, for his unlimited support for equestrianism in all its activities. He said that holding this festival is not strange to His Highness, as he is the world endurance champion in Normandy, France, 2014. His great support was reflected in endurance racing.

He added that the women's race comes at the beginning of the festival, which includes several races, and comes as an embodiment of our government's directives to empower women in various fields and make room for them.

He said that the race witnessed a large participation of various stables, and it came strong and fast and witnessed an exciting competition until the last meters, and the “M7” stables succeeded in achieving the title, in addition to third place.

Tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Dubai International Endurance City will host a private stables race on the second day of the festival’s activities. The race, which is 101 km long, begins at seven in the morning and is divided into 4 stages, with the participation of an elite group of riders and a large number of stables.