Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, honored distinguished graduates from the United Arab Emirates University (Batch 42), Zayed University (Batch 21), and Higher Colleges of Technology (Batch 32). Graduated with honors degree.

On this occasion, each graduate received a message from Her Highness bearing expressions of congratulation, praise and guidance to continue giving sincerely to the country. They also received an encouraging financial award from Her Highness, based on Her Highness’s belief in the importance of encouraging and motivating the creative human cadres, the creators of the future, of whom the nation is proud and looks forward to their participation in all fields of work.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said: “The graduation of this constellation of distinguished women from the United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University and the Higher Colleges of Technology in various scientific fields is an addition and great support to the national economy, and a tributary to the human cadres whose progress we are proud of in the field of science and work, and we support their participation in Making the beginnings of the next fifty years, and they are qualified with the best technologies of the era of digital transformation, and a strong competitor in the processes of innovation, development and scientific research, which would make the people of the Emirates contribute to finding scientific, environmental and economic solutions for the benefit of all humanity. Her Highness added: “On this occasion, I extend my congratulations to my daughters, the graduates, and I wish them success. I affirm that this stage in their lives is the beginning, and that the coming years in the life of our dear state require redoubled efforts, sincerity and perseverance, in a way that contributes to highlighting the scientific and technical progress that our country enjoys under our leadership.” And in light of the directives and continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the pioneering initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the keenness of their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs The members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, the rulers of the Emirates, depend on the sustainability of development in the hands of the people of the Emirates, as they are the bet on the future and the guarantee of the progress and prosperity of the Emirates.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, raised the highest verses of thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” for this distinguished honor for the country’s students, and her endless eagerness to open the horizons of science and knowledge for all the daughters of the Emirates, so that they have a major role in Advance the process of development, construction and prosperity in the state. His Excellency expressed his pride in the success and distinction achieved by Emirati female students, which came as a result of their keenness to enhance their scientific and knowledge capabilities and competencies to achieve their aspirations, make the impossible possible, and enter the arena of work in various vital sectors to reach the highest leadership positions, and for Emirati women to become a key partner in promoting the country’s comprehensive development process.

His Excellency said: “I congratulate all the female graduates and wish them success in their upcoming careers. The Ministry of Education is keen to continue efforts to develop a national educational system that rises to the best approved international practices, in a way that meets the needs of students and the future labor market, and is in line with the directives of our wise government to prepare a generation capable of leading the future.

In turn, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State – Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, extended his highest appreciation and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, for her generous sponsorship of the graduation ceremony of the (42nd) batch of the United Arab Emirates University , and batch (21) of Zayed University, and batch (32) of the Higher Colleges of Technology, of the outstanding students who obtained a distinction with honors.

His Excellency said: “I am pleased and honored to thank Her Highness Sheikha Fatima for her continuous support to the daughters of Zayed. May God rest his soul »and worked to implement it with honesty, determination and sincerity to advance women and motivate them to learn, so that they could translate his ambitious visions into a real reality in which Emirati women have become a distinguished competitive element in the sustainable development of their country by keeping up with the highest international standards in all creative scientific and innovative fields ».

And he concluded: “My dear daughters, the wise leadership has been keen, under the directives and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, To support your dreams and aspirations in education and work, and to improve your capabilities and skills in all aspects to reach leadership and honor your country at the regional and global levels. Your attainment of distinction with honors is the best evidence of the wise and forward-looking vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, the founder of the country, who believed in the unlimited potential of women to contribute ably to the sustainable development march of the UAE, to become today, with the testimony of the whole world, a fundamental pillar in the journey of the country’s leadership and prosperity. To reach the UAE Centennial 2071..and I look forward to seeing your achievements and innovations in the long term, and I am confident in your capabilities in highlighting your leadership in possessing knowledge and experience to raise the ceiling of ambition, challenge and excellence in all scientific and practical fields, in a way that achieves the aspirations of our country in shaping the future and contributing to the development of its plans and industry » .

For her part, Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of State, President of Zayed University, expressed her thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, for the generous care she gives to the graduates of the 21st batch of Zayed University, who are outstanding students with distinction with honors, and other distinguished Distinguished female students in higher education institutions at the state level. She said: “The celebration of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima and her motivation for the outstanding students constitutes an incentive for their continued excellence and leadership in their career after graduation, and it is evidence of her keenness and continuous support to make all efforts for the advancement of women and the development of their roles and responsibilities, in order to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership in the process of comprehensive development and development in various fields.” Vital areas and sectors in the country ».

Scientific excellence

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, President of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, extended his deepest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, for her constant keenness to celebrate her daughters who are graduates with distinction and honors at the level of higher education institutions , which reflects the importance of this event to Her Highness and the special attention she gives to the daughter of the Emirates and the scientific excellence she achieves, as honoring Her Highness is a medal of pride for the students and a source of encouragement and inspiration for them to excel and give and encourage them to scientific excellence and confident launch in their practical life.

His Excellency added that Her Highness, the “Mother of the Emirates”, her efforts and directives will remain the basis for distinguishing the march and achievements of Emirati women locally, regionally and globally, as Emirati women compete today in the scientific and knowledge fields, contribute to decision-making and assume leadership positions in the country.

His Excellency said: The Higher Colleges of Technology is proud of its distinguished graduates and their scientific excellence, as they will represent a qualitative addition to the labor market, especially since many of them hold international academic and professional degrees to represent technical leaders in their specializations, as they will contribute to supporting development and innovation in their workplaces.

He called on the graduates to consider this distinction as a new start for them towards achieving their ambitions in building a better future for them, and for them to strive to work hard to create their job opportunities.

Thank you, “Mother of the Emirates”

For their part, the students expressed their thanks and appreciation to Her Highness, the “Mother of the Emirates.” Atma bint Muhammad bin Sultan bin Suroor Al Dhaheri from the College of Engineering – majoring in Architectural Engineering at the United Arab Emirates University, said: “To the one who sowed joy in our souls, and illuminated our paths with goodness and giving to our great mother and role model. And our ideal in life.. To Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” we extend our thanks and gratitude.. The letters and words stand ashamed of the love and reverence that circulates in our souls for your honorable person and for all that you have given and are still providing of your unlimited giving and unprecedented initiatives … How can you not, when you are always A symbol of giving, a beacon of knowledge, and a source of determination.. All thanks and gratitude to you, our dear mother… I ask God to protect you and our leadership, our rulers, and our beloved country.

For her part, Shamma Hadef Joaan Al Dhaheri, from the College of Administration and Economics – majoring in finance and banking at the United Arab Emirates University, said: “Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, my dear mother, the UAE is full of progress and development, thanks to the efforts of the wise leadership and your creative efforts. The UAE is in the ranks of international universities, and I, Shamha Hadef Al Dhaheri, will be one of the graduates of the forty-second batch, and I will join the thousands who are grateful for this great effort, and for the precious confidence in our abilities as girls who represent half of society. And I will be a good daughter to you, and to my dear country. Thank you, my mother, Fatima, for your wonderful gesture at our graduation ceremony. She will remain in memory as a beacon that kindles enthusiasm and illuminates the path.

Maryam Ahmed Muhammad Sultan Al Dhaheri from the College of Administration and Economics – majoring in finance and banking at the United Arab Emirates University, said: “To the dear ‘Mother of the Emirates’, to you, the maker of generations and the builder of minds, to you, the symbol of wisdom and the beacon of giving. Our path was illuminated by your knowledge, and the sky of our ambition flaunted with your care. We, the daughters of the Emirates, promise you loyalty.

to thank

Al-Anoud Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences – majoring in international relations at Zayed University, said: “I extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to our dear mother, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, for what she gave us, and continues to provide, in terms of support, encouragement, and creative initiatives that elevate us in the world of science and knowledge. , and urges us to move forward, with confident steps and the utmost care of Her Highness, and with the directives of our wise leadership, we move forward with our eyes seeing a prosperous future promising a bright tomorrow that carries with it prosperity and a comfortable life, achieving our ambition and aspired goal to always be at the forefront .. I completed my studies successfully and excelled, thanks to God, so that we may have an effective contribution to building society and managing its institutions in various fields. All sincere and noble feelings are loaded with thanks, appreciation and gratitude to our mother, the “Mother of the Emirates”, and to our wise leadership and our beloved country.

gratitude

Afra Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi from the College of Natural and Health Sciences – specializing in psychology at Zayed University, said: “Your highness’s fingerprints in our lives are stronger than we can thank you for, and all words of gratitude and gratitude fail to fulfill your right. We aspire for him to serve the nation.. I was pleased with this honor and what was stated in Your Highness’s message.. which will motivate me to continue working diligently and diligently to provide more for our country, the Emirates. May God protect you for us and for all the girls and women of the Emirates.

appreciation

Maitha Habib Muhammad Hassan Al-Hammadi, from the Department of Technology – majoring in electrical engineering at the Higher Colleges of Technology, said: “All thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” who gave a wonderful model to Emirati and Arab women, and was a reason for the development of Emirati women, who inspired us not to put A ceiling for our dreams, and instilled in us the love of achieving the first positions to serve the country, and it is enough for us to be proud that she gave birth to great sheikhs whose achievements filled the Arab and Islamic worlds.

progress

Khawla Abdullah Salem Al Shamsi, from the Department of Education – Early Childhood Specialization at the Higher Colleges of Technology, said: “I am pleased to extend my thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” for her generous care of the daughters of the Emirates in general and female students in particular. Her Highness dazzled the entire world for her support for women Emirati woman and to continue her educational attainment, and her highness has the upper hand in advancing the march of Emirati women on the path of progress and advancement.