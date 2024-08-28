Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, congratulated the women and girls of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the country’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year, and is held this year under the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow.”

Her Highness addressed a speech on this occasion, saying: “A salute of pride and honor to you, daughter of the Emirates. You have earned the trust, appreciation and respect of the wise leadership, and inspired the Emirates and the world with your historical, qualitative achievements in various fields, and with a reality full of leadership and empowerment that calls on us to double our efforts and raise the ceiling of our aspirations for a bright future with creativity and sustainability and to achieve future gains that keep pace with the goals of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.”

