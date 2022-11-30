Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, sent a message of appreciation and gratitude to the mothers of the martyrs, their families and their families, on the occasion of “Martyr’s Day”, which falls on November 30 of each year.

Her Highness, during the text message, expressed her pride and gratitude for the people of the Emirates who sacrificed their lives and blood, so that the UAE flag would remain high and a symbol of strength, pride and loyalty.

And the text of the letter reads: “I send to you the loyal mother of the martyr, who, with your sacrifices, reduced you to great morals and sincere patriotism. For the sake of his country, which he will never forget, and whose fragrant memory will remain immortal in our hearts for eternity.