Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, today received Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

During the meeting – which took place in Abu Dhabi and was attended by a number of sheikhs and women leaders – Her Highness welcomed Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, wishing her a pleasant stay in her second country, the UAE.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and Her Majesty Queen Rania exchanged friendly and fraternal conversations that express the depth of what unites the UAE, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and their two brotherly peoples in terms of historical fraternal bonds.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and Her Majesty Queen Rania discussed opportunities to develop cooperation between institutions concerned with women, childhood and the family in general in the UAE and their counterparts in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima held a luncheon in honor of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, which was attended by a number of sheikhs and officials.

Her Majesty expressed her thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima for the warm reception and hospitality she received during her state visit.