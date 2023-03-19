Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, received today Mrs. Asma al-Assad, wife of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Her Highness welcomed Mrs. Asma Al-Assad’s visit to the UAE, wishing her a successful visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to Mrs. Asma al-Assad and the brotherly Syrian people and to the families of the victims of the recent earthquake in Syria, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and pleasure on them, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured and safety for Syria and its people from all harm. .

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and the wife of the Syrian President discussed opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries in various aspects related to the family, childhood and the empowerment of women to serve their society and country.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in the areas of supporting women and developing their capabilities, in addition to caring for childhood and strengthening the role of the family by providing various capabilities to ensure its cohesion and stability. She also appreciated the interest shown by Her Highness in humanitarian issues and the specific initiatives that she sponsors in this regard.

In this context, she also praised the important support provided by the UAE to Syria during the ordeal of the earthquake and to those affected, especially its urgent response by sending specialized rescue teams and providing treatment to a number of injured people by hosting them in state hospitals.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak held a lunch banquet in honor of Mrs. Asma and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and the banquet were attended by a number of sheikhs, women leaders and the delegation accompanying the wife of the Syrian President.