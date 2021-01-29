Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, sent two telegrams of condolence and sympathy to the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Princess Fahda bint Falah bin Sultan Al Hathleen .. on the death of her Royal Highness Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdul Dear Al Saud, and the forgiven mother of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing sincere condolences and sincere sympathy for this great affliction, asking God Almighty to cover the two deceased with the breadth of his mercy, and dwell in their spaciousness, and inspire their families and their families patience and solace.