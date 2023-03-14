Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Disap, the global scientific advisory board of DIHAD, based in Geneva – Switzerland, awarded Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, the Best Personality Award International in the field of humanitarian relief for the year 2023 and the title of “Mother of Peace”; This is in honor of Her Highness’s efforts, and in appreciation of her continuous support in promoting humanitarian and relief work globally, as Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak plays a pioneering role in providing medical assistance and supporting those in need around the world, in addition to her efforts in supporting women’s rights and gender equality. On behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, received yesterday the award presented by Ambassador Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, President of the “DIHAD” Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Action, Chairman of the Global Scientific Advisory Council “Disap”, Ambassador of the Parliament of the Sea The Mediterranean in the GCC countries, and Ambassador Gerhard Bottmann Kramer, CEO of the DIHAD Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Action, CEO of DISAP, during the opening ceremony of the Dubai International Conference and Exhibition for Relief and Development (DIHAD), which lasts for three days at the Dubai Trade Center Global.

The award is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the fields of global humanitarian relief, which is granted by the International Scientific Advisory Board of “DIHAD” “Desap”, which is based in Geneva – Switzerland, in recognition of the global personalities and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting the needy around the world, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is considered the first A female character wins the award.

In her speech, Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi said: “Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is a symbol of the human standing that we all aspire to and aspire to. And goodness, and we are here today to celebrate its endless achievements and gifts towards humanity.

The opening ceremony began with a speech by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, during which she commended the great efforts and initiatives made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the “Red Crescent” » Emirati «Mother of the Emirates».

She praised the great contributions of Her Highness, as a pioneer of humanitarian work in the UAE and abroad, and appreciated the humanitarian projects and initiatives presented by Her Highness, based on Her Highness’s charitable personality, and her keenness to achieve everything that benefits people everywhere.

Her Excellency said: “Giving is part of human nature. A person is born with his instinct as a giver, being a social being, who lives and interacts with others. Good and good sense is a blessing from God Almighty to His servants, as He harnesses them to do good deeds and facilitates that for them.”

She added: “God singled out Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for his grace and grace, and her highness is considered one of those whom God blessed with a big heart and a soul that yearns for giving. .

Al Shamsi indicated that Her Highness was known for these inherent qualities, and her achievements in humanitarian giving are only an expression of the depth of these qualities in her personality.

She stated that the follower of Her Highness’s initiatives in the field of humanitarian work believes that she has established a culture of giving in knowledge and action, and expanded the scope of this work, whether in the field of relief or development work, in addition to making many contributions that would help women, girls and the elderly.

Her Highness also made generous donations to establish research centers, care centers for people of determination, and to build hospitals and health centers.

Her Excellency said: “Sheikha Fatima is one of the founders of humanitarian work in our beloved country. She is the first to extend a helping hand to the weak and needy in various parts of the world, in compliance with her principles and vision that make the human being the basis for building and development efforts.”

developmental approach

She added, “Her Highness has adopted an important approach that emphasizes three main aspects, the first aspect is principles and values, the second aspect is sustainability, and the third is impact and benefit.”

She stated that Her Highness believes that the culture of sharing success is an important issue, and that humanitarian bodies and institutions, the needy and the beneficiaries must adopt trust and transparency, to ensure the safety of procedures and the success of development, and that values ​​are a fundamental pillar in activating humanitarian action.

She pointed out that Her Highness works in all her humanitarian initiatives to achieve sustainability, because she believes in consolidating the concept of viable development, and for this we find that her humanitarian projects combine human, environmental resources and production, and try to make all these elements work in an integrated system.

She emphasized that this system contributed to making all aid and projects aim at providing multiple options for the beneficiaries, and giving them opportunities for social and economic growth in order to enhance their environmental resources to provide them with a decent life within the framework of the elements of sustainability related to human development.

Sustainability strategies

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi said: “Her Highness is keen to include sustainability strategies in the management of her environmental and development projects and programmes, which focus on the development of human resources. Her Highness believes that the involvement of beneficiaries in these initiatives and programs achieves positive interaction, and gives them the opportunity to practice and train and qualifies them to help themselves. Her Highness has contributed in cooperation with organizations concerned with humanitarian affairs, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, and the Food and Agriculture Organization And the Arab Women Organization, and many local, regional and international bodies specialized in providing support to women to empower them economically, make them able to invest in their environment, and make sustainability an approach and a path of life.

And Her Excellency stated that the charitable projects of the “Mother of the Emirates” are large, many and varied, and Her Highness has harnessed a lot of capabilities to implement them, and worked to manage and supervise their implementation, and coordinate with the competent authorities participating in their implementation, foremost of which comes the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the country’s embassies that have been Through her providing support, aid and donations in many countries, which enabled her to complete the initiatives and projects directed to all groups to the fullest, and therefore we find that many of her humanitarian initiatives are based on the development dimension, for example, but not limited to, Her Highness established workshops for women, and hospitals that care Mother and child, and schools for girls in many parts of the world. This stems from her constant keenness to improve women’s abilities and capabilities, and to enhance their productive capabilities, rather than being a recipient of aid only. The establishment of the “Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women” in 2003 is considered one of the most important humanitarian initiatives of Her Highness for women, as it is a clear call to the international community to pay attention to the issue of refugee women, as they are the most vulnerable to the tragedies of asylum.

Giving continues

Her Excellency Dr. Al Shamsi said: “Her Highness’s giving is still renewed, and her projects are still expanding to meet the requirements of the person who needs support and support to have a decent life based on strengthening his capabilities and advancing his intellect, making the development process achieve comprehensive sustainability, and enabling him to preserve his environment and its resources because Her Highness believes in It is the pillar and means of sustainability. For his part, Ambassador Dr. Abdel-Salam Al-Madani said, “On behalf of the scientific and organizational committees in (DIHAD) and the Global Scientific Advisory Board (DISAP) of the (DIHAD) Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Action, I express my pride and appreciation for the wonderful efforts made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who is She deserves honor and the title (Mother of Peace), where the whole world enjoys a kind mother that radiates blessing and spreads goodness. Ambassador Gerhard Putman Kramer said: “The full meanings of humanity, giving and giving were embodied in the person of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and we are pleased and honored to present her with this award, in appreciation of her long history and constant devotion to helping humanity in all parts of the globe.”

The activities of the Dubai International Conference and Exhibition for Relief and Development – DIHAD 2023 will continue until the 15th of March, and it is expected to attract more than 8,200 visitors and participants from 110 countries, and the presence of 828 non-governmental organizations and humanitarian associations, in addition to many suppliers of aid, materials and relief, and other workers. In the human matter.