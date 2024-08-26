Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, delivered a speech on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2024-2025.

In her speech, Her Highness the “Mother of the Emirates” said: “With the start of the new academic year 2024-2025, which we welcome with optimism, positivity and hope, we congratulate our students, parents, and our teaching and administrative staff, and we say to them (My beloved sons and daughters, students, persevere and work hard to achieve your goals, with feelings pulsating with love from your mother’s heart, I advise you to be serious and diligent, for with you we look forward and build the future of our beloved country, our sincere prayers for your success and prosperity, under the care of our honorable teachers, for after God’s care, you are embraced by trustworthy hands, advising teachers who realize the extent of the responsibility, and push our children towards the paths of excellence and knowledge, driven by the hope that they will make of them a generation confident in its abilities, proud of its values, and proud of its patriotism, may God grant you success and guide your steps towards what is good for your country, the prosperous Emirates).”