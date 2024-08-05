Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has directed the holding of a series of exhibitions for productive families, organized by the General Women’s Union in cooperation with its strategic partners in federal, local, private and civil sector institutions, targeting working female employees who have private commercial projects..

The series of productive families exhibitions includes holding events for the products of female employees working in each institution where the event is held, in order to provide their businesses with more growth potential and tools for success in the market, to develop their projects and enhance their contributions to the progress and economic diversity witnessed by the United Arab Emirates, as the best entity in the world to establish and start businesses and the environment most supportive of entrepreneurship..

Her Excellency Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said that the aim of launching the series of productive families exhibitions is to identify promising national female talents and work to provide them with the necessary support and practical knowledge in the field of entrepreneurship with the aim of developing and growing their commercial projects and helping them continue their journey in the labor market smoothly and strongly..

Her Excellency stressed that the General Women’s Union is working diligently to involve women in the development process side by side with men, by providing all opportunities to qualify them to perform this role and be productive members of their society, taking the field of supporting and empowering productive families as one of its interests, by encouraging Emirati women to produce, innovate and contribute with sincere effort to present an honorable image of their capabilities, which focused on strengthening their relationship with the value of work and giving, and confirmed their confidence in themselves, especially when they participate in improving the economic level of their families, and enhance their role in the development process..

She pointed out that Emirati women play an active role in economic development, in light of the continuous support of the wise leadership to expand the scope of women’s participation in the national economy, enhance their contribution to economic activity, and consolidate their position in private work, appreciating the efforts of Abu Dhabi Ports Group for its continuous cooperation with the General Women’s Union and its unlimited support for all initiatives that aim to advance women in all fields and various aspects of life..

Her Excellency Noura Al Suwaidi said: “From this standpoint, we look forward to the cooperation of all federal and local authorities, civil society institutions and the private sector to support the series of productive families’ exhibitions and encourage their employees from productive families to display their creative products so that they become role models and examples to be emulated in society in all its categories.”“

For her part, Lulwa Al Humaidi, Director of the Heritage and Crafts Industries Department at the General Women’s Union, said: “The series of productive families exhibitions targeting female employees working in federal, local, private and civil sector institutions who have private commercial projects, came within our plan to develop the services, programmes and initiatives launched by the Union to expand the scope of support and empowerment of productive families, so that the series of productive families exhibitions are among the qualitative and creative initiatives of the General Women’s Union that adopt creative practices that are consistent with our vision of empowering women in various fields and sectors.“

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the leading global trade and logistics engine, took the initiative to host the initial experiment to measure the impact before generalizing the experiment and expanding the scope of benefit, by organizing the event in cooperation with the General Women’s Union to support the group’s female employees who have commercial projects, with a wide presence from the rest of the group’s functional cadres and their families, and provided incentives to stimulate demand for the displayed products..

It is worth mentioning that Abu Dhabi Ports Group is harnessing all its capabilities to provide an environment that nurtures women’s creativity and their usual giving. After the great success achieved by the group’s experience, the General Women’s Union will work to generalize the organization of a series of productive families’ exhibitions to its strategic partners in federal, local, private institutions and the civil sector, on the occasion of the country’s celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day..

Maitha Al Marar, CEO of the Human Resources Group at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said that Emirati women today are a role model for excellence, distinction and creativity, and are actively contributing to the development process, thanks to the support of our wise leadership and the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who has provided all means of empowerment for Emirati women at various levels..

Al Marar explained, “Abu Dhabi Ports Group has always placed the principle of empowering Emirati women at the top of its priorities, in addition to enhancing their presence in various fields, and opening new horizons for them to lead the maritime and logistics sectors, within the framework of the group’s efforts to consolidate the role of Emirati women as a major partner in the progress and prosperity of the UAE.”“

It is worth noting that the series of productive families exhibitions does not limit its support to the cadre of female employees and entrepreneurs working in government agencies to holding marketing exhibitions only, but it is planned that the support will include many means of encouragement and care, as each institution in whose halls the event is organized will provide various means of material and moral support, as well as attractive creative methods to market the products of its employees in the event..

The series of productive families exhibitions worked to translate the main directions of the National Policy for Women’s Empowerment 2023-2031, announced by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, regarding the balanced integration of women into the labor market and future sectors that takes into account their roles and needs, and developing capabilities and enhancing future skills among women, within a comprehensive vision to enhance their role in various fields and at all levels..