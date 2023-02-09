Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary Chairwoman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, “Mother of the Nation”, directed the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women – affiliated with the Red Crescent … to provide 10 million dirhams to support the “Bridges” campaign Al-Khair” launched by the Authority to support the humanitarian efforts and relief operations currently underway for the benefit of those affected by the earthquake in both Syria and Turkey.

The directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in this regard come to enhance the role played by the UAE and its wise leadership to reduce the humanitarian repercussions left by the earthquake disaster on the lives of thousands affected on the Syrian and Turkish arenas.

The royal directives also embody the original humanitarian stances of Her Highness in such crises and disasters, which made her a symbol of unlimited humanitarian giving at the level of the Emirates and the world, and she has become a title for humanitarian work regionally and internationally, and one of the largest supporters and donors of humanitarian aid.