Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the “Mother of the Nation” Family Development Foundation, blessed the UAE’s achievement of the first place in the Middle East and North Africa in the report “Women, Business and Law 2021”, issued About the World Bank.

Her Highness also valued the efforts of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, led by the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who achieved a remarkable achievement after he took a new step on the road The rise and leadership of Emirati women globally.

Her Highness praised the role of federal and local institutions, civil society institutions and the private sector, all of which have taken measured and confident steps to achieve advancement and progress in the march of Emirati women, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him». Her gratitude and pride to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for their sincere and sincere support for the development process Sustainable Women’s Development, which resulted in the creation of Emirati women cadres capable of being a true support for the nation hand in hand with its male brother.