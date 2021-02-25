Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, sent a cable of congratulations to the wife of His Highness Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, Her Highness Sheikha Sherifa Suleiman Al-Jassem, on the occasion of today National and the anniversary of the liberation of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

Her Highness expressed her warmest congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Sherifa Sulaiman Al Jassim and His Highness Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for good health and wellness, praising Her Highness for the distinguished relations between the two sister states, whose foundations are derived from brotherhood and friendship laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, “may God have mercy on them,” so that the bonds of cooperation and interdependence continue, thanks to the efforts made by the wise leadership of the two countries towards new horizons of excellence and prosperity in bilateral relations, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.

Her Highness said: “The important development witnessed by the Emirati-Kuwaiti relations in all fields, and their constant endeavor to diversify the fields of cooperation, has increased the strength and strength of the ties in the relationship of the two countries, in order to achieve mutual benefit and upgrade at all levels, so that together they represent a distinctive model worthy of emulation.”

Her Highness added: “This noble occasion translates the path of the sisterly State of Kuwait, which spanned over the past decades, luminous and full of events, tasks and achievements, to move at a rapid pace towards a comprehensive renaissance, leading to achieving the desired goals in achieving an advanced level of sustainable development in all fields and sectors, to meet the aspirations. Honorable sons and daughters of the State of Kuwait.

We ask God Almighty to bless the State of Kuwait with more glory, development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.