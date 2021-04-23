Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairperson of the Foundation for Family Development “Mother of the Nation”, sent a cable of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the occasion of Her Majesty’s birthday.

And the text of the telegram read: “I am pleased to offer Your Majesty the best congratulations on the occasion of your blessed birthday. I am also honored to send our heartfelt wishes to Your Majesty for good health and wellness, and to perpetuate goodness, security and safety for your country. I am pleased to express our pride in the solid friendship, enduring love and mutual cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We also take this generous occasion to express our deep appreciation and pride for the lofty achievements made by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland .. May God bless you, and guide your steps for further progress, prosperity and prosperity for your prosperous country and its honorable people.