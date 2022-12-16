Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, raised her warmest congratulations and blessings to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa. Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 51st National Day. On this occasion, Her Highness said, “It gives me great pleasure to express to Your Highness my best wishes and sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 51st National Day of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, in light of the successes and achievements the country is witnessing in all fields and development sectors, thanks to the enlightened vision and wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It gives me great pleasure to express our pride in the historical and well-established strategic fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the progress and development it is witnessing at all levels. And prosperity.”
#Sheikha #Fatima #congratulates #Princess #Sabeeka #bint #Ibrahim #Khalifa #occasion #51st #National #Day #Kingdom #Bahrain
Leave a Reply