Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, extended her sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sister Kingdom of Morocco, and to the Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake, calling on May God Almighty grant His mercy to the victims, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and grant security and safety to the Kingdom of Morocco.