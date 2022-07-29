Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the directives and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood celebrates today the inauguration of its new headquarters in the Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi, which coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the Council on the 30th July 2003, after embodied in it the spirit of dedication to continue to exert all possibilities to advance the status of the mother and the child together. The new building is distinguished by its child-friendly interior designs that focus directly on supporting childhood in the UAE.

The establishment of the new building came with the generous generosity of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the first supporter of childhood in the UAE, who directed the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood since the first day of its establishment, to organize all affairs related to motherhood and childhood issues, in order to raise the level of care, care and follow-up for motherhood and childhood affairs, and to provide Support for this in all fields, and the dissemination of comprehensive cultures of childhood and motherhood, in cooperation with its strategic partners.

19th Anniversary

Today, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood celebrates the nineteenth anniversary of its birth, which came by a decree of the federal law issued by the founder of the UAE and builder of its renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, on July 30, 2003, the day the beginnings came. To rehab a wider space that has no ends and to stand on all that is related to the issues and affairs of mother and child. The Federal Decree on the establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood is considered one of the most prominent achievements of the state in the field of childhood care, and as the national mechanism concerned with organizing all affairs related to motherhood and childhood issues.

driving vision

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, said that caring for the child in the UAE derives its principles and values ​​from the depth of our authentic human civilization, and according to the vision of the wise leadership of the state since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. Who worked with tenderness and sincerity to develop the affair and reality of the children of the state, and was translating his future vision as the human wealth that must be developed to reap its fruits in the future, by relying on them to advance the capabilities of the emirates of pride and honor, and to preserve the good things that pervade their pillars, to lead after him Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the march of achievement and success, and then God blessed our beloved country under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , may God protect him, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, with whom the global leadership of the state in the file of concern for childhood and the imprint of light on the map of empowerment continues.

new achievement

Her Highness stressed that the establishment of a new building for the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in the Al Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi is a new achievement added to the council’s system of works, programmes, activities and projects, for the sake of promising childhood, which constitutes the strongest link on the map of the interests of our dear country, and therefore it is necessary to redouble efforts and increase channels of cooperation and coordination Between the Council, government and private agencies, civil sector institutions and the private sector, to improve the services and capabilities of the child, develop his ideas and nurture his ambition, which in turn advances our society and our comprehensive development process, according to a forward-looking vision to build a generation capable of leading the future of our dear homeland.

Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, confirmed that the construction of the new building reflects the insightful vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to advance motherhood and childhood issues in the UAE, in line with the directives of the wise leadership, which launched many supportive initiatives in this regard. Which contributed to the country achieving advanced levels that dazzled the world with the unique gains and achievements of the Emirati child. She said: “The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, continues to achieve many achievements in the file of childhood and motherhood, after building its initiatives according to the highest international standards, methodologies and practices, within strategic plans that keep pace with national goals to improve the quality of life for mothers and children, in order to achieve the best Levels of care and services in the four main areas covered by the rights of children: survival, development, protection and participation.

Emirati global model

Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Emirates School Education Foundation, expressed her thanks and gratitude for the great care and continuous follow-up by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, President The Supreme Foundation for Family Development «Mother of the Emirates», for the rights of the child, and to present a global Emirati model in this field thanks to the directives of Her Highness and her continuous support for all initiatives related to the family and its progress as the basis for building society.

Her Excellency stressed that the outcome of the achievements and successes achieved by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood during the past 19 years, under the leadership of Her Highness, had the effect of bringing about a qualitative leap in the reality of the Emirati family, which was achieved by adopting the best practices in this field, and raising the level of societal awareness of the importance of the family and its pioneering role In the upbringing of future generations according to the latest educational methods used.

Her Excellency said that the Council contributed significantly to advancing the wheel of community development in the country, and formed a global model in how to support and advance the motherhood and childhood file in various educational, cultural, health and other fields.

She pointed out that the Emirati community culture and identity is based on empowering and supporting the role of the family, as it is the basic building block in preserving the authentic Emirati values, which are proud of the Emirati heritage and culture and take it as a basis to build bridges of convergence with various civilizations and peoples.

Her Excellency also praised the close strategic partnership relationship that exists between the Ministry and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, stressing the importance of the Council’s role in enabling the Council to translate the vision and directives of the leadership in the Emirates on providing all the ingredients for success for Emirati women.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, confirmed that the establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood is one of the most prominent achievements of the state in the field of child care, which was managed over 19 years under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood. and Childhood, the Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, to raise the level of care and care for motherhood and childhood affairs in the country.

vital role

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, congratulated the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood at its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Issued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. His Excellency stressed the great role played by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in empowering women, mothers and their children, as the Council proved that it is at the level of responsibility through the efforts it made by activating a package of modern and advanced programs that raised the status of the mother and her child, and helped create an ideal environment for raising child and prepare him for the future.

His Excellency also stressed the strength of the department’s relationship with the council, and focused on the frameworks of joint cooperation between the two sides, and working to develop the relationship in the interest of the community and its members, noting that the goal of establishing the council came in order to achieve noble goals that put the Emirati family in its first priority, except for As it is a national mission and a moral responsibility, it is imperative for everyone to do everything in his power to serve the Council and the important role it plays in the service of our dear country, the Emirates.

He said that the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi plays a major role in empowering the family, by investing in the development of social strategies and policies that enhance family cohesion.

Care

Sanaa Mohammed Suhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, praised the efforts made by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood over two decades, following the follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation «Umm» The Emirates” and its continuous endeavor to improve the level of care, care and follow-up for mother and child affairs, provide support in various educational, health, educational and cultural fields, and work to enhance mental health and achieve social welfare to ensure the safety and empowerment of children and mothers, stressing that these efforts have yielded important achievements for a number of vital sectors from Among them is the early childhood development sector, which we are working to develop and strengthen today as part of the comprehensive and sustainable development process that the country is witnessing under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

support

Noura Al Muraikhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association for Mothers of People of Determination (Himma), expressed her happiness on the occasion of the opening of the new headquarters of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, because of the council’s rich role in providing support and assistance, all facilities and overcoming all obstacles for people of determination, their mothers and their families in the country.

She said, “H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has always been the primary supporter of the concept of care and development and the achievement of well-being and decent living for the sons and daughters of the UAE in general and the child in particular, especially the category of people of determination who constitute a basic pillar of society, after they have demonstrated their competencies, skills and special abilities, With the aim of empowering them, integrating them into society, and motivating them to give more in all fields.”

Achievements

Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the march of achievements and qualitative initiatives of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, is bearing fruit in supporting and protecting the rights of the child and caring for family members to ensure the upbringing of future generations according to the foundations of sound education that is beneficial. on the society. Counselor Ali Al Balushi said that the efforts of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, in cooperation and coordination with strategic partners and relevant authorities, over the course of 19 years, have effectively contributed to the establishment of an integrated system to provide an incubating environment for children in the UAE, safeguard the right of mothers and enable them to care for children and raise them with the correct upbringing. In light of the legislation and laws that constitute comprehensive protection of the family, social, educational and health rights of the child. He pointed out that the construction of the new building of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood represents a qualitative addition to the quality of the services provided, in a way that supports upgrading the level of performance, in line with the directions of the rational leadership and its vision aimed at sustaining the development and modernization system and keeping pace with changes and developments at all levels and in various sectors in the country.