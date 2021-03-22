The Ajman Police General Commander and Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Ajman, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, inaugurated the Covid 19 Mobile Voluntary Medical Center, which was inaugurated under the supervision of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection represented by the Ajman Medical District and on the initiative of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Program Mubarak to volunteer with the aim of providing survey and vaccination services in addition to awareness programs for various groups of society through 12 mobile units in an initiative that is the first of its kind that provides mobile and rapid solutions for early diagnosis and vaccination in various regions in the Emirate of Ajman, within the framework of joint efforts and cooperation between state institutions to combat the spread of the virus Corona.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and the Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team was briefed on the services provided by the Covid 19 Mobile Medical Center and inspected the mobile survey unit, the mobile vaccination unit and the field reception and registration units, accompanied by His Excellency Hamad Tareem Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical District, and His Excellency Dr. Director of the Sheikha Fatima Volunteer Program, head of the Emirates Physicians and several senior officials and volunteers in the Medical Response Team.

The Ajman Police Commander-in-Chief listened, during an inspection tour of the parts and sections of the Covid 19 Mobile Medical Center, to a full explanation from those in charge of it about its field components, equipment and methods of the work system after it was fully equipped with the latest medical equipment .. He also looked at the medical preparations by the center’s work team. For the treatment of cases where the first giant model was added in the region of the lung to raise awareness of Corona virus disease, which is the first of its kind in the region to increase awareness of various groups of society about Covid-19 disease and the best methods of diagnosis, vaccination, treatment and prevention, to form an important addition to other governmental and private centers operating in Ajman, which with The integration of their roles is one of the most important components of an effective health system in the Emirates.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical District, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Director of the Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Program, President of the Emirates Doctors, Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al-Ajmi, Director of the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Center in Ajman, Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Al Shawarib, and a number of senior officers and officials.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and the Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Ajman, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, said that the strategies and plans that were taken by the wise leadership of the UAE to address the Covid 19 virus and limit its spread have achieved positive results after providing all health facilities to citizens and residents.

He added that these steps have fulfilled their role and objectives for which they were established and provided medical care and treatment to all members of society, citizens and residents, to ensure the highest levels of protection, monitor confirmed and suspected cases, and take the necessary measures quickly and efficiently in accordance with the highest treatment standards for patients who received all the care and attention.

He explained that the provision of the Covid 19 Mobile Voluntary Medical Center came within the framework of the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser to enhance the capabilities of the medical sector in the UAE and enable the first line of defense in serving the local community.

He stressed that the UAE provides medical care services according to the best medical standards followed and the highest quality for patients, noting that the Covid 19 Mobile Medical Center in the Emirate of Ajman has been provided with the latest devices and facilities that meet the needs of patients in accordance with the highest international standards used in addressing the Covid 19 pandemic. The efforts made by the health authorities in the country in this regard.

He pointed out that the UAE has achieved global leadership in the field of anticipation and national flexibility in dealing with “Covid-19” and being prepared for any developments thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership with resources and capabilities and its keenness to communicate continuously with field personnel to enhance positivity and motivation and instill reassurance and confidence in the community groups in the capabilities of the state. To cross the crisis and enter the recovery phase with the aim of building on the achievements and preserving the gains in order to fortify the country’s reputation … praising the efforts of the heroes of the first line of defense who presented inspiring models of sacrifice.

For her part, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, Noura Al-Suwaidi, said that the inauguration of the Covid 19 Mobile Voluntary Medical Center comes within the framework of the keenness of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chair of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates” to enable UAE doctors to Serving the community and returning the favor to the homeland by adopting innovative initiatives in the year of the 1950s that contribute to supporting the efforts of state institutions to confront Covid 19 disease. We value the efforts of work teams of workers and volunteers in dealing with the Corona virus and limiting its spread, praising the efforts made in examination, vaccination and awareness in accordance with what achieves security and safety and guarantees Health of community members.

She added that the initiatives of “Mother of the Emirates” have greatly contributed to attracting, rehabilitating and empowering UAE doctors in the first line of defense in serving the community, based on the “Mother of the Emirates” keenness to adopt innovative ideas initiatives that provide realistic solutions to combat the Corona virus and limit its spread .. noting that he Since the start of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19), volunteers working on the first line of defense in the United Arab Emirates have shown their full readiness and readiness to deal with this epidemic and the speed of response to treat the injured.

The Director of the Ajman Medical District, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, confirmed that all the necessary arrangements have been completed to operate the center, which has begun to receive all citizens and residents in Ajman, and the capacity for the work of the volunteer medical teams has reached more than a thousand references from all segments of society.

He added that the Covid 19 Mobile Medical Center was officially opened after the success of the experimental operational phase, from which thousands of auditors have benefited, either to obtain diagnostic screening tests or vaccination services, in addition to awareness services to increase community awareness of Covid 19 disease and the best treatment and prevention methods.

On the other hand, the CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, the Director of the Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Program, the Head of the Emirates Doctors, Dr.Adel Al-Shamri Al-Ajmi, stated that the working hours will start from nine in the morning and continue until five in the evening, and all the necessary requirements for the work of the tests have been provided, and the mobile center will provide its services free of charge to all members of society The results of the examination will be sent to their registered phones, and for cases of positive results, they will be followed up through the approved mechanisms, including the application of the fort and the Preventive Medicine Center in Ajman, in addition to vaccination and awareness services.

He explained that the opening of the mobile center comes as a new addition to other health facilities and centers in Ajman that play this role, which are the Preventive Medicine Center, Al Hamidiyah Health Center and the National Survey Center in Ajman.

He said that the mobile center provides the first dose of the vaccine immediately and free of charge to citizens and residents and those suffering from chronic diseases and people of determination. The mobile center receives its visitors who meet the requirements without appointments from ten in the morning until nine in the evening, every day of the week.

He added that the registration procedures are simplified in the Covid-19 mobile centers, which include first registration and then basic checks that include blood pressure and temperature in addition to recording height and weight. For women, a pregnancy test should be performed before taking the vaccine, and visitors after the examination will undergo evaluation to confirm their eligibility to take the vaccine and ask them to sign On a consent form, after which they will receive the first dose after which they will have to wait for a post-vaccination evaluation. It will be decided when they receive the second dose, which should be given to them within 3 to 4 weeks of receiving the dose.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

