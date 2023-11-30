Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, confirmed in a text message she sent to the mothers of martyrs on the occasion of “Martyr’s Day”, which falls on November 30 of each year, that their memory You will remain a beacon for future generations to emulate, and from their heroism the meanings of resolve, determination, national will, honesty and sincerity in love of the homeland are derived.

The following is the text of the message: “The martyrs are the symbol of the nation and its stability, and their bravery in defending the nation’s protection represents the impenetrable fortress and solid shield that makes the UAE flag always flutter. We are proud of the mothers of the martyrs and the heroes who rose for the sake of the UAE, and their names will remain engraved in the memory of the people of this generous nation.”