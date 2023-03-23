Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, sent congratulatory cables to the wives of Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents and Princes of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Through the telegrams, Her Highness expressed her wishes for good health and happiness for them and said: “It gives me pleasure to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking God Almighty to return this honorable occasion to you with good health and happiness, and to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation with goodness, right and blessings.” “.

