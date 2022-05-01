Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, sent cables of congratulations to the wives of their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Through the telegrams, Her Highness extended her highest congratulations and best wishes for their good health, calling on God Almighty to restore this happy occasion to their country and other Muslim countries with happiness, Yemen and blessings, and to the peoples of the world with security, safety and prosperity.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

