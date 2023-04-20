Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, sent congratulatory cables to the wives of Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Her Highness expressed her sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to return this honorable occasion to them with good health and happiness, and to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings, and for the rest of the world with security, safety and prosperity.