Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mrs. Amina Erdogan, wife of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, congratulated on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the friendly Republic of Turkey.

In a congratulatory message on this occasion to the wife of the Turkish President, Her Highness expressed her sincere feelings of congratulations and blessings.

Her Highness said, “It gives me great pleasure to express my pride in the strength, durability, and growth witnessed in our two countries’ relations, thanks to the wisdom of the wise leaderships of our two countries, and their continued striving towards achieving comprehensive, sustainable development for a more stable and prosperous future for our two friendly countries and peoples.” She congratulated the friendly Turkish people, wishing them further progress, prosperity, continued goodness, security, safety and stability.