Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, congratulated the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab and Islamic nations, on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1444, praying to God Almighty to restore this honorable occasion to all others. Muslim countries and the world with goodness, Yemen and blessings.

Her Highness said: I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, its citizens and residents, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1444, this precious occasion that laid the foundation stone for the Islamic state to become a beacon of moderation and tolerance and building on the human being in the finest forms of human interaction. And in recognition of his rights and elevation of his ability to maintain his security and safety .. this great humanitarian approach that our beloved country has become under the enlightened vision of its wise leadership.