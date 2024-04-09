Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, sent congratulatory cables to the spouses of Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents, and Princes of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Her Highness expressed her sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the happy Eid al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to return this honorable occasion to them with good health and happiness, and to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, right and blessings.

