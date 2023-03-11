Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary Chair of the Emirates Businesswomen’s Council, “Mother of the Nation”, confirmed that discussing ideas and exchanging experiences with the participation of a group of entrepreneurs, experts and specialists on the impact of digital transformation on business, It has become a priority in our contemporary world, and being aware of its developments and identifying the challenges faced by users and dealers, especially entrepreneurs, is of great importance.

In her opening speech to the Global Summit of Women Entrepreneurs 2023, which was launched yesterday in Abu Dhabi, and delivered on her behalf by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Her Highness said that the UAE government adopted a new strategy for the digital economy in April of the year 2022, which aims to double the proportion of the economy. Digital growth in non-oil GDP from 11.7% to more than 20% over the next ten years, and for the UAE to become the most prosperous digital economy center in the region and globally.

Her Highness added: The UAE government has established the “Emirates Council for Digital Economy” with the aim of supporting the country’s directions to double the contribution of the digital economy to the country’s gross domestic product, while working to implement strategic initiatives in various economic sectors and all segments of society.

Her Highness said: There is no doubt that this trend will allow everyone to build their necessary capabilities commensurate with the digital age, and women will be better able to practice commercial professions and economic activities, which in turn will represent an opportunity to participate in achieving the goals of the UAE strategy in the field of digital transformation.

Her Highness added: Women will also learn through practice, work and advanced training on the challenges and will participate with their knowledge capabilities and technological skills in facing them, and finding the necessary solutions that contribute to the success of their business and what their job requires, whatever their field, stressing Her Highness that knowledge and data are the most important data and enablers that women must Women should invest in digital technologies, artificial intelligence tools and applications, which contribute to enhancing and upgrading women’s skills in accordance with developments in the field of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Her Highness noted that there are many new tools that women entrepreneurs can obtain in order to greatly expand the scope of opportunities available to them, and the most important of these tools are online education platforms that help provide information, education and information and communication technology that facilitate access to economic opportunities and jobs. flexibility and access to new markets; technology that improves service delivery and participation; E-commerce tools allow women entrepreneurs to increase their sales, enter multiple sectors, obtain support services for important activities (such as training and accounting), and increase flexibility and adaptability.

Her Highness said: The international community plays a major role as an entity that can bring together the concerned parties and share knowledge, and the digital economy is primarily concerned with crossing borders, providing channels of communication and providing new opportunities, and by bringing together the concerned parties from different sectors, countries, regions and markets, as can international institutions operating in the Levant support the identification, direction and scaling up of innovations; Her Highness explained that international actors can also draw attention to the importance of early identification of the latest technologies and contact information, which women often do not have access to.

Her Highness affirmed: There is no doubt that women entrepreneurs who will apply artificial intelligence programs will have a positive impact on their societies and economies, because this will save a lot of money in their commercial activities due to the low cost of using artificial intelligence, and it will also provide them with new opportunities to start and develop their businesses internationally due to the possibility achieve higher returns.

Her Highness said: I affirm in conclusion of my speech that the success of women’s entrepreneurship depends to a large extent on the use of a sustainable approach towards economic development through the means of knowledge in a programmed manner, and always being keen to keep abreast of developments and rely on innovation and achieve sustainability in development.

More than 400 personalities and delegations from more than 35 countries, representing entrepreneurial institutions, economic institutions, businesswomen’s councils, foreign labor councils, trade attachés, Arab and foreign diplomatic corps, and representatives of women’s associations working in the country, will participate in the summit – which concludes today. Enabling digital transformation and the economic opportunities that will arise as a result of this transformation, promoting innovation and collaboration, and shaping the new future of business.