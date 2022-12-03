Sheikha al-Wali was able to continue her education at a relatively late age, after marriage prevented her and the consequent responsibilities towards her husband, home and children. From accompanying girls of her generation to her school.

Al-Wali, who today occupies the position of head of the cultural committee at the Masafi Sports and Cultural Club, told «Emirates Today» that the launch of the State of the Union institutions that cared for women helped many Emirati women achieve their aspirations.

The governor got married at a young age without getting her education, and was preoccupied with raising her children and taking care of her home until she realized that education does not conflict with motherhood and taking care of the family, so she decided to go to school to start her primary education, but she was faced with the lack of a school for adult education in the area where she lives. She demanded the establishment of a school, and her demand was fulfilled by the state opening an educational center in which she joined to continue her education.

Al-Wali tells that she dropped out of her studies when she was pregnant with her second son, and returned to education after her newborn reached the final year of his education at school, so she accompanied him in studying her lessons so that she could obtain a high school diploma in 2005.

Al-Wali recalls the days she gathered with her son in studying, and laughed as she told Emirates Today how she accidentally woke him up one day in the middle of the night, thinking that it was time to review the lessons before the final exam date. She added that she was depositing her children at their grandfather’s house in Abu Dhabi to take care of them so that she and her son could study.

Al-Wali, the diligent student, celebrates the homeland every day, as she finds herself, her comfort and happiness only when she plays her role in teaching young and old the arts and etiquette of the authentic Emirati culture, including the design of ancestral homes and the construction of their pillars, and this is not only through the activities and events that are held in the club, but Also, through the courses and training workshops that it organizes in the cultural institution that it established in 2007 under the name “Fingers of the Grandfathers”.

Al-Wali is a researcher and professor in the education of Emirati heritage with its various arts, the most beautiful of which is the establishment of heritage houses, which prompted her to establish the “Fingerprints of Grandparents” Foundation, which directs its activities to all age groups in Emirati society.

Al-Wali referred to the Foundation’s work to spread and promote Emirati culture through a number of mechanisms and programs that include holding heritage workshops and seminars, organizing heritage exhibitions, reviving and teaching folk games, training in folk performances, in addition to teaching handicrafts and constructing traditional houses known for their beautiful pergolas and details dyed with the days and authenticity of the past. .

She stated that the Foundation aspires, through educating the students and adolescents participating in its activities, to contribute to preparing an enlightened and civilized generation that carries in its practices, character and ideas the values ​​of the past, and is armed with pride in its identity and heritage, while it lives in a material and difficult world that is constantly changing.

She emphasized that she hopes to succeed in continuing work to preserve the UAE’s heritage and its popular heritage with the aim of deepening the authentic Emirati values ​​and contributing to the process of building society, in a way that ensures its continued distinction with the best and noble morals, customs and ideas.

It is noteworthy that the Wali participated in the heritage activities in many occasions that commemorated the 51st Union Day, through the contributions of the “Footprints of the Grandparents” Foundation, and the Masafi Sports and Cultural Club.