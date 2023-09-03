Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Muslim bin Ham Al-Amiri received the writer Sheikha Al-Rashdi, the first Emirati woman interested in training and writing about chess, and received from her a copy of her new book, “The Chess Game for Clever and Geniuses”, at the headquarters of the Salem bin Ham Cultural Center in Al Ain.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Ham congratulated the Emirati writer, Sheikha Al-Rashdi, on her new book, which has a human and psychological dimension, as it deals with humanitarian issues, raises questions, and answers inquiries that enrich the human mind and increase its intellectual perceptions, wishing her success and success in more literary production that The Emirates Library sings.

For her part, the writer, Sheikha Al-Rashdi, thanked and reported to Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Ham for the good reception and hospitality, and appreciated the great support he gives to Emirati writers, and his constant keenness to be present in all cultural and literary events.

It is noteworthy that the book “The Chess Game for Clever and Geniuses” believes that life is a struggle between truth and falsehood, good and evil, and the game of chess was inspired by the suffering of life, a simple theater, in which the player can see and think, and try to overcome what is difficult, in the challenge with life.