Sheikha Ahmed Al Sharhan, Director of Al Dhait School, Third Cycle (Girls), stressed that teaching is not just a profession, but an opportunity to inspire, empower and awaken students’ minds. Therefore, teachers must have a deep understanding of the importance of creating a safe and supportive classroom environment that enhances learning motivation, recognizes students’ diverse needs and instills a love of lifelong learning in their souls and minds.

Al-Sharhan, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education, specializing in Arabic Language (United Arab Emirates University), the Academic School Leadership Program, the Certified Assessor Certificate for Measuring Creativity from Germany, and the Certified Assessor for Integrating Multiple Intelligences in Educational Institutions, confirmed that she began her career as an Arabic language teacher and focused, through her teaching approach, on exploiting the Arabic language curriculum to shape students’ personalities, enhance their love of reading, and develop their intellectual and creative skills.

During her educational career, Al-Sharhan held many educational positions, including Arabic language teacher, head of the academic affairs unit, deputy academic director, and school principal.

During her 15-year career, she has received more than 17 local and international educational and community awards, most notably the Khalifa Educational Award, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, the Founding Leader Award (Medal of Excellence), the Aoun Award for Community Service, the Al Owais Award for Creativity, the Ministry of Education Award for the Best School Experiences Category, the Ministry of Culture Award for the Best Project for Serving the Arabic Language, and the Emirates Award for Innovative Teacher, in addition to winning the Ras Al Khaimah Award for Educational Excellence several times in different categories.

Over the past five years, Al-Sharhan has launched more than 30 initiatives, all of which have been implemented, including “Virtual Model Classes.”

She also received a number of certificates of appreciation and titles, including the title of Pioneer of Social and Volunteer Work and Ambassador of Positivity.