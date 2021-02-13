Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The mother, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, 90 years old, from Al Ghayl area in Ras Al Khaimah, received the second dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine, after conducting all the necessary checks to verify her health condition.

The mother, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, said: “As soon as the state announced the provision of the vaccine to all segments of society, including senior citizens, she sought to obtain it, as she was able to take the first and then the second dose, to acquire immunity and maintain her health and the health of community members.”

The mother, Sheikha, stated that the procedures for receiving the vaccine are easy and easy, calling on members of society, specifically the category of senior citizens, to go to take the vaccine presented in various health centers in the country, in order to support the efforts of various bodies and institutions to eliminate the virus.

She thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates, the first line of defense teams, and others who had done a lot to address this virus, which will pass by the grace of God Almighty, and with the cooperation of all.