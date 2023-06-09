The UAE continues to consolidate its strategy to protect the environment, inspired by the vision and thought of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in sustainability, as he, may God have mercy on him, won many international awards and honors in recognition of his efforts in protecting, developing, preserving and preserving the environment for generations. coming. The UAE is intensifying its qualitative environmental initiatives and community awareness campaigns on the importance of preserving biodiversity, reducing emissions and rational use of natural resources, by institutionalizing this national effort and systematically instilling this culture in the hearts of generations. Educational institutions in the country have made great efforts in this context, which is what Represented in enriching the school curricula and including an important theoretical dimension on the importance of the environment and the need to protect it. The concerned authorities in the UAE, in cooperation with specialists and experts in the environmental field, are keen to organize educational courses and events aimed at raising awareness about environmental files, warming and the steps that must be followed on a daily basis, changing behavior patterns to confront climate change, and dealing very seriously with this issue as a collective responsibility. to the inhabitants of the Earth. Mehwar reviews the legacy of the founding father, as part of the “National Sustainability” campaign that was recently launched in conjunction with the preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City. The approach and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of sustainability. The UAE, with its vision of sustainability and effective measures to protect the environment, won the world’s confidence and appreciation, which was translated on the ground by its unanimous choice to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), where the conference focuses on mobilizing international efforts. To place the issue of climate change as a top priority for the work of governments, official and civil organizations and institutions all over the world.

Fostering concern for the environment.

And based on the environmental exploits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his awareness of the importance of the environment and natural resources, the UAE continues to consolidate this strategic approach in the thinking and behavior of young people, as the Ministry of Education has integrated the environmental dimension into the curricula of all stages. The document prepared by the Ministry of Education in 2006 to integrate environmental issues into public education curricula focused on basic values ​​such as the values ​​of preserving the environment and its resources, pride in the efforts made by the state to protect the environment, preservation of heritage, appreciation of aesthetic aspects, and the value of collective and voluntary work. In addition to providing the learner with a greater amount of positive values ​​and attitudes towards the environment and skills that will help him to coexist and interact with his environment in an adult and rational manner. The year 2009 witnessed the launch of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi “Sustainable Schools Initiative” sponsored by BP, which achieved great success in establishing environmental concepts and enhancing students’ and faculty’s awareness of environmental issues. Last year, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as part of its endeavor to provide a world-leading e-learning method in the field of environmental issues, launched the “Green E-Learning” platform, the first e-learning tool dedicated to environmental topics in the Middle East.

The platform aims to enhance environmental knowledge and awareness, with a special focus on the local environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ways to preserve it.

Green Education in the UAE

In late April, the Ministry of Education announced the green education partnership road map in preparation for the country’s hosting of the climate conference “COP28”. The map set clear environmental and climatic targets that the ministry seeks to achieve before the launch of “COP28”, including the commitment that half of the schools and universities in the country be green. With the launch of the summit, more than 2,800 teachers and 1,400 educational officials have been trained and qualified. The map also included the launch of the Children’s Voice initiative to provide appropriate training, contribute to the preparation of children and activate their participation in the decision-making process related to their environmental future, and the Teachers’ Voice initiative, which highlights the efforts of educational staff in promoting awareness, confronting climate change and preparing for its effects. The Ministry announced two cooperation agreements with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with the aim of organizing programs and initiatives that spread climate awareness among youth, adolescents and children before, during and after COP28. The Ministry of Education also revealed the opening of the first pavilion. Tutorial on the history of the conferences of the parties to «COP28». The Green Education Partnership focuses on four main themes: green education, green schools, green communities, and green capacity building.

Confronting climate changes.

The initiatives launched by the UAE, the advanced education system and its great interest in environmental concepts contributed to raising awareness of the importance of the environment and the human role in preserving it through rationalizing the consumption of natural resources, protecting wildlife and biodiversity and reducing carbon emissions.

A questionnaire for youth and adolescents on climate change conducted by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi and its results published last January. It included 4,210 school and university students and employees from various emirates showed great interest in the environment and climate change. About 48% of the youth participating in the questionnaire stated that climate change is their biggest environmental concern, followed by air pollution and traffic congestion by 47%. 40% of the youth expressed their opinion that land and sea pollution is the most important, and 26% of the participants chose water shortage as a priority. to them, while the issue of floods and torrential rains came last, with a rate of 10%. And 88% of young people expressed concern about the extreme rise in temperatures during the summer, and 45% of them stated that they were very concerned about global warming and its consequences, and 25% of young people expressed concern about climate change, compared to 20% of the participants who were optimistic. about this issue. The participants in the questionnaire considered that the causes of climate change and the associated long-term changes in temperatures and weather patterns are mainly due to the use of carbon-intensive means of transportation. Regarding the cause of habitat destruction and biodiversity loss, 65% of the participants answered that human activities play a direct role in habitat destruction and biodiversity loss, followed by pollution with 20%. With the approaching date of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the younger generations in the UAE confirm their high level of awareness of the environment and the challenges of climate change, and the need to make every effort to protect life on the planet, which is the embodiment of Realistic of the thought of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in sustainability and environmental protection.