Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls in Abu Dhabi received the National Association for Educational Technology Award from the Education Technology Association in the United Kingdom, which works to evaluate schools by embracing the delivery of appropriate education for the twenty-first century based on the effective use of technology to enhance learning experiences. The Academy is the first school in the Middle East to receive this award and accreditation for achieving excellence in the field of educational technology, and thus became part of the body of educational technology professionals at the global level. This achievement is a positive addition to the Academy’s previous and distinguished achievements that enhance the educational strategy that it adopts in accordance with the highest international standards, as the Academy is keen to apply and employ all its capabilities in order to graduate promising future generations.

Khadim Al Darei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “Since its establishment, the Academy has always been keen to make the student the focus of the educational process and a source of inspiration and achievement to always provide him with the best. We are always working to raise the standards of success to the highest levels in accordance with developments at the international level to compete in the field of education and to ensure the provision of An educational environment at the global level, working to graduate students with competitive capabilities and skills that achieve the vision of the UAE in foreseeing the future.”

The evaluation team from the Educational Technology Association had visited a virtual evaluation of the academy at the end of last April, during which it was briefed on the educational practices applied in the academy, watching some lessons remotely, and meeting with a group of students, faculty members, and the technical and administrative team in the academy.

In its final report, the team confirmed that the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls in Abu Dhabi enjoys a strong and clear vision led by an inspiring leadership team, and that this achievement would not have been possible, without the school’s full belief in leadership, management and faculty members and their appreciation for the importance of providing high-quality technical and technological support in various aspects The educational process in the school.

The team pointed out that these efforts stemmed from the school’s adherence to its mission by consolidating the principle of pride in the past and preparing for the future, and working to build creative, confident and committed generations, enjoying initiative, interest and the ability to academic achievement according to the global level, which ensured success in the world of tomorrow. Its students have a sense of pride and a readiness for global citizenship, while retaining the essential elements of an education that promotes local and ethical values.

It is noteworthy that the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls in Abu Dhabi was established in September 2000, and applies the American system approved by the Council of International Schools (CIS) and the New England Organization of Schools and Colleges NEASC for students in grades from Kindergarten 1 to Grade 12. It was classified among the high-quality performance schools within the evaluation program of the Department of Education and Knowledge in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and it is an accredited center for the International College Council and has received many local and international honors and awards.