Last night, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque witnessed the highest number of worshipers in its history, as the total number of worshipers on the night of the 27th of Ramadan reached 70,680 worshipers, of whom 11,589 worshipers performed Tarawih prayers, and 59,091 worshipers performed Tahajjud prayers in… The atmosphere was filled with peace and tranquility, while the total number of people breaking their fast reached 33,500.

Tonight, the imam of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, reciter Idris Abkar, began praying to God Almighty to grant the UAE the blessing of security and safety, to guide its wise leadership for the good and well-being of society, to forgive the founders of the state and have mercy on them and all the dead Muslims, and to accept everyone’s fasting and prayers. And obedience.

The mosque's halls, corridors, and outer courtyards were filled with worshipers in a scene that expressed the superiority of Islamic values ​​that brought them together despite the diversity of their cultures, within an atmosphere of faith characterized by tranquility and reassurance.

On the other hand, the total number of worshipers at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain City reached 28,850 worshipers, including 3,734 worshipers in the Isha and Tarawih prayers, and 25,116 worshipers in the Tahajjud prayer, while the total number of worshipers in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the Emirate of Fujairah reached 13,634. Prayers, including 2,318 worshipers in the Isha and Tarawih prayers, and 11,316 worshipers in the Tahajjud prayer.

The management of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center has harnessed all its capabilities to serve the guests of God, and to provide integrated services provided by the combined efforts of the center’s departments in cooperation with various entities of the emirate, starting with the provision of more than 70 electric cars to transport the crowds of worshipers from the parking lots to the mosque’s facilities and prayer halls, in addition to Providing more than 50 wheelchairs, covering the courtyard of the mosque with carpets, and preparing prayer areas designated for women in the courtyard of the mosque by providing barriers to ensure their privacy, and increasing mobile information points throughout it; To meet the needs of worshipers, answer their inquiries, and direct them to locations, the number of water bottles was increased, and more than 3,515 comfortable seats were distributed to worshipers throughout the mosque.

The center also provided an ambulance medically equipped to the highest levels, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, and in the presence of the Civil Defense team.

With proactive steps and high readiness, and given the expectation of a remarkable turnout of worshipers on the night of the twenty-seventh of the holy month, the center this year, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, allocated 1,800 additional parking spaces, with a total of 8,379 parking spaces for worshipers, and also provided a service for transporting worshipers by buses between the parking lots and the mosque back and forth. In coordination with the Integrated Transport Center, to facilitate the arrival of masses of worshipers to the mosque, which contributed to relieving pressure on the main and secondary roads, and maintained the flow of traffic around the mosque’s surroundings and entrances.

To ensure the organization and smooth flow of traffic, the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate developed an integrated plan, increased the number of police personnel, and intensified and increased the number of traffic patrols in the area surrounding the mosque and its various entrances and on all roads leading to the mosque, in order to avoid any traffic jams that may disrupt the movement of worshipers’ access to the mosque.

In order to embody its message, in which the religious role of the mosque is integrated with its civilizational and cultural role, the work teams at the center continued their work after the end of the night of the twenty-seventh, with intense efforts, to receive visitors and guests of the mosque in the morning period, for whom the visiting doors are open throughout the week; The mosque receives more than 18 thousand visitors daily during the holy month. Thus, the center has provided its integrated services to worshipers and visitors around the clock during the holy month of Ramadan.

In confirmation of one of its values, “We volunteer in thanks for giving to the nation,” and one of its most important strategic pillars, the Center doubled the number of volunteers, which reached more than 580 volunteers, which included all of the Center’s employees in various specializations, who worked after their official working hours and shifts, along with Crescent Authority volunteers. The Emirati Red Team, the “Absher Ya Watan” volunteer team, policemen, paramedics, civil defense personnel, and support staff, where everyone worked within integrated teams formed by the organizational committees at the center, and spread out in the courtyards and corridors of the mosque to provide all the necessary services to the masses of worshipers, who came to perform Tarawih prayers and prayers. Tahajjud prayers are performed at the mosque from all regions of the country, allowing them to perform their prayers with humility and ease, starting with receiving worshipers at the parking lots, directing them to the right places, organizing their entry into the prayer halls, and helping the elderly, women, and people of determination as they enter the mosque.