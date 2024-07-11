Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has achieved advanced global positions among the best cultural and historical landmarks in the world, according to a report published by TripAdvisor, a company specializing in travel and tourism affairs, for the year 2024.

The report’s findings were based on an analysis of more than 8 million data cards submitted by travelers of various nationalities who rated the world’s most important landmarks.

The UAE has the largest number of tourist attractions in the Middle East, according to the TripAdvisor ranking for 2024. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque came in first place among the most attractive landmarks in the region.

In the “Most Important Attractions” category, the mosque ranked tenth globally, and first in the Middle East, out of 25 attractions in the world.

In the “Most Important Experiences” category, the mosque ranked 17th globally and 2nd in the Middle East, for the experience of a trip from Dubai to Abu Dhabi (Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Watan, and Etihad Towers).

In the “Cultural and Historical Experiences” category, the mosque ranked third globally, out of 25 landmarks in the world. With this, the mosque has achieved significant progress compared to the results of 2023, having advanced 5 places in the “Top Attractions” category, 3 places in the “Top Experiences” category, and 4 places in the “Cultural and Historical Experiences” category.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said: “The mosque’s achievement of this global accomplishment reflects the wise vision of the wise leadership. These results are the fruits of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s five-year strategic plan, which aims to develop its services and provide new experiences for its visitors. They also confirm the Centre’s success in qualifying more than 250 young citizens in the field of providing cultural tours and serving visitors, from the Centre’s employees and graduates of the “Ibn Al Dar” programmes, one of the programmes of the “Al-Shabab Al-Bani” initiative, who provide more than 5,000 cultural tours in the mosque’s courtyards, and serve more than 7 million visitors from different cultures around the world who visit the mosque annually, 80% of whom are from outside the country, meeting in its courtyards with their different cultures and religions.”

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is working on developing facilities and diversifying the diverse and integrated activities and services it provides to its visitors with high standards, to meet their needs and allow them to spend a full day in its courtyards, such as the “Visitor’s Centre” which includes exhibition halls, a theatre and a library, and the “Mosque Market” which includes shops, entertainment areas and restaurants that meet the needs of different age groups, within a unique atmosphere, also complementing the mosque’s sports walkway which allows members of society from different categories and cultures the opportunity to practice sports and enjoy the services it provides, in the beautiful external view of the mosque.

The center operates according to a five-year strategic plan and an integrated system, carried out by specialized cadres in various fields, who work efficiently to provide exceptional experiences for mosque visitors from different cultures of the world, and various cultural experiences, the most prominent of which are cultural tours provided by an elite group of cultural tour specialists from the nation’s sons in the center.

The center also works to develop the capabilities of its cadres in various fields, to provide the best services, befitting its status as a leading global religious and cultural edifice.

The center offers its visitors a number of experiences such as the “Hidden Glimpses of the Mosque” tours, which take families and other groups on cultural tours in specially equipped electric cars that show them the details of the mosque, including exclusive stations that they have never known before, and the night cultural tours (secret) experience for visitors, which is offered from 10:00 pm to 9:00 am, which was dedicated to providing the opportunity to visit the mosque for visitors from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country, during the waiting time for international flights (transit), where those who join the night cultural tours have the opportunity to learn about aspects that visitors have never seen before, such as the periodic maintenance work and exceptional cleaning work that takes place in the mosque during the tour times. Visitors to the mosque also benefit from the “Guide” service, which is a multimedia device that provides visitors to the mosque from different cultures around the world with exceptional virtual cultural tours, in 14 international languages, which allows visitors to visit the mosque 24 hours a day to learn about one of the most prominent religious, national and cultural landmarks that attract tourism globally.