Abu Dhabi (WAM)

During the first half of 2022, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received one million five hundred twenty thousand six hundred and ninety-seven visitors, including 454,339 thousand worshipers, and about 1,033,045 visitors, 19% from inside the country and 81% from outside the country, being one of the most prominent global destinations. Which receives millions of visitors annually. The percentage of male visitors to the mosque was 51%, and females were 49%, while the age group of 25-35 years constituted the majority of visitors to the mosque from different countries, with a percentage of 32%.

Visitors and pilgrims from different countries of the world flocked to the mosque, and the ranking of the most prominent nationals of the world’s countries came in terms of their numbers: India, France and the United States of America. The number of users of the Sports Mosque Walk during the first half of the year reached more than 33,000 users.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, through its cultural tours, showed the mosque’s civilizational message in spreading the values ​​of tolerance, stemming from the teachings of the true Islamic religion. Which was presented to different cultures of the world, between Arabic, English, Spanish and Korean.

Over the past years, the work of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center has kept pace with the steady pace of the UAE’s progress in various fields, and this is evident in the continuous increase in the number of its visitors, which is matched by a continuous improvement in the experience provided to them, as the mosque has achieved achievements that embodied its leadership as a cultural destination. On the world tourism map, the most recent of which is the assessment of the “TripAdvisor” website for the year 2022, where the mosque won advanced global ranks as the first regionally and fourth globally in the category of “the most important twenty-five tourist attractions” in the world. The advanced centers achieved by the mosque reflect its global leadership as a model that is unique from other places of worship, as it goes beyond its religious role by embracing rituals and prayers, to its civilized and cultural role in spreading and strengthening the UAE message of coexistence, peace and harmony with the various cultures of the world.

The visitors of the mosque from different cultures, during their comments on the Trip Advisor website, praised the integrated system that they enjoy during their visit to the mosque, and the civilized values ​​emanating from the state’s mission to establish the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance. A visitor to the mosque from the United States of America said: “The mosque’s architectural design and aesthetics are breathtaking, and the flow of tourists is excellently managed, starting from the arrival of visitors in the car parks, until reaching the mosque, with the electric car service. Points have been allocated for stopping and taking pictures in the mosque, to ensure the smooth flow of visitors, and electric cars have been provided to take you back to the mosque’s market and parking lots, after completing your tour.” Another visitor from the United Kingdom confirmed: “The Great Mosque was amazing. Our experience with the cultural tour specialist is one of the most remarkable experiences in the mosque. We felt very interesting with her. We thank her for her warm welcome and inviting us to join the wonderful tour she gave us. I have joined tourist and cultural tours in various landmarks around the world, but the tour that the tour specialist gave us was the best among them, and I was impressed by the level of competence and passion she showed in providing the tour.” A visitor to the mosque from Russia commented: “The mosque is a great edifice that embodies the values ​​of tolerance and meanings of faith, and allows you to see the world of Islamic culture that you have not seen before.”

Visitors to the mosque have a variety of unique experiences through the programs, activities and initiatives that center around Islamic culture, its sciences and arts. It also supports the role of the state in spreading awareness and instilling noble concepts and values ​​in society in its various categories, in addition to the various services and facilities provided with high standards. To develop and upgrade it continuously, to meet the needs of its visitors, and allow them to spend a whole day in its spaciousness, such as the “Visitors Center” with its exhibition halls, theater and library, and the “Jami’ Market” with its shops, entertainment areas and restaurants that meet everyone’s needs and give them times of Comfort and fun within a unique atmosphere, also integrated with the mosque’s sports walkway, which allows members of the community of different groups and cultures, the opportunity to practice sports and enjoy the services provided, on the beautiful exterior of the mosque.