The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the city of Solo in the friendly Republic of Indonesia, which was built with the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, embodies the depth of the strong and close ties that extend throughout history between the two countries and is a symbol of friendship and cooperation between them.
Since the beginning of the construction of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo in May 2021, the work teams at the construction site, including workers, engineers and supervisors, have worked to show this masterpiece in the most beautiful picture, as its total area is 27,492 square meters, and the building area is 8,441.28 square meters, and its floors are decorated with traditional ornate cloth symbolizing unity and justice And Jerusalem, according to the local culture, and contains 56 domes and 4 minarets, along with 32 columns in the main prayer area, which will remain a lofty landmark for future generations.
The naming of the mosque after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is a continuation of his fragrant journey, his legacy and his wise approach in spreading the values of humanity and tolerance, in addition to strengthening the Emirati-Indonesian relations that the late Sheikh Zayed laid down since the establishment of the union, which formed the start of the solid relations between the two countries. the two countries.
The design of the mosque constitutes a milestone in the city map after its inauguration, as it is a similar copy of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, as it accommodates 10,000 worshipers. Between the Arab and Javanese culture, which reflects the creativity and splendor of the design, the mosque is considered a center for many cultural and social activities that will serve the local community. The residents of Solo expressed their thanks and gratitude for the opening of this huge project, which has become one of the main destinations to visit the city, and which is an exceptional icon representing the masterpiece of Islamic architecture that has appeared in all corners of the mosque.
