The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi received 4,379,258 visitors during the first half of this year, an increase of 31% compared to the same period last year, including 1,765,698 worshippers and iftar-breakers, and 2,584,425 visitors, while the number of users of the sports walkway reached 29,135 users.

In detail, the number of those who performed Friday prayers in the mosque during the first half of this year reached 149,666 worshipers, while the number of worshipers who performed daily prayers in the mosque reached 348,573 worshipers, while 617,458 worshipers performed prayers in the mosque during the holy month of Ramadan and the two Eids.

The 27th of Ramadan 1445 AH, corresponding to April 5, witnessed the highest number of worshipers in the mosque, as 87,186 worshipers performed prayers in the mosque, including 70,680 worshipers who revived the night of the 27th of Ramadan, which is the highest number in the history of the mosque in terms of the number of worshipers.

As part of the “Our Fasting Guests” project, the center prepared 2,150,000 Iftar meals, of which 650,001 were provided to those breaking their fast at the mosque, and 1.5 million meals were distributed to workers’ cities in Abu Dhabi. The center also distributed 30,000 Suhoor meals in the last ten days of Ramadan.

The center has strengthened its position on the global cultural tourism map, as visitors to the mosque from outside the country constituted 81% of the mosque’s guests, while residents of the country constituted 19%, which is an indicator of the mosque’s consolidation of its position as an incubator of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

Asia topped the list of visitors and regulars to the mosque, from various countries around the world, with 52% of visitors coming from Asia, followed by Europe with 34%, North America with 7%, Africa and South America with 3% each, followed by Australia with 1%.

In terms of the ranking of countries whose citizens visited the mosque, India came first with 22% of the total visitors, China came second with 11%, Russia came third with 8%, Germany came fourth with 4%, the United States of America came fifth with 4%, France came sixth with 3%, Italy came seventh with 3%, the United Kingdom came eighth with 3%, Pakistan came ninth with 3%, and the Philippines came tenth with 2%. The second day of Eid al-Fitr, corresponding to April 11, witnessed the highest number of visitors, reaching 32,722 visitors.

The center’s cultural tour specialists provided 2,958 cultural tours, attended by 41,957 visitors from all over the world. The number of official delegations’ reservations in the first half of this year reached 823, attended by 13,655 people, while the mosque was visited by 170 high-level delegations, including visits by 3 heads of state, 1 vice president, 4 prime ministers, 2 parliament speakers, 35 ministers, 14 deputy ministers, 28 ambassadors and consuls, 3 visits by religious sects, 38 visits from the military sector, and 27 visits by official delegations from various parties.

All those who joined the cultural tours learned about the mosque’s message of tolerance and cultural communication, the beauty of its unique Islamic architecture, and the unique experiences and services it offers its visitors according to international standards.

The center was keen to provide a number of experiences that contributed to increasing the number of visitors. Among these initiatives are the “Hidden Glimpses of the Mosque” tours, which take visitors on cultural tours in electric cars equipped to show them exclusive details of the mosque that they had never known before, and the experience of the night cultural tours (secret) for visitors, which is provided to visitors outside official working hours, which was allocated to provide the opportunity to visit the mosque for visitors from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country, during the waiting time for international flights (transit).

Visitors to the mosque also benefit from the “Guide” service, which is a multimedia device that provides virtual cultural tours in 14 international languages, which allows visits to the mosque 24 hours a day.

The “Jami’ Market” allows different categories and families to experience what more than 50 commercial units have to offer, within a variety of restaurants, shops, kiosks, sales outlets and entertainment areas, which meet the needs of family members of different age groups. The Jami’ Market allowed children to spend fun times in Fun Block and the Kingdom Academy for Martial Arts. More information can be found on the website. www.souqaljami.ae.

– Advanced global centers

As a result of the initiatives and projects provided by the center, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has achieved advanced global positions among the best cultural and historical landmarks in the world, according to a report published by TripAdvisor.

In the “Top Attractions” category, the mosque ranked first in the Middle East. In the “Top Experiences” category, the mosque ranked second in the Middle East, for the experience of a trip from Dubai to Abu Dhabi (Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Watan, and Etihad Towers). In the “Cultural and Historical Experiences” category, the mosque ranked third worldwide.