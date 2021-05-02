Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, in an initiative in cooperation with the Armed Forces Officers Club – the strategic partner of the center – has been distributing 15,000 breakfast meals per day throughout the holy month of Ramadan to the beneficiaries in a number of companies in labor cities in different areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, embodying the values ​​of goodness instilled by the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – and the message through which the Center presents to the world the human image of the tolerance of the noble Islamic religion that does not differentiate between human beings in terms of mercy and humanity.

The center’s distribution of breakfast meals comes in support of the humanitarian efforts made by the wise leadership and charitable institutions aiming to reduce the effects of the pandemic of the spread of the (Covid-19) virus. To ensure the quality of the meals provided, they are transported by equipped and certified trucks under the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the (Covid-19) virus.

Sheikha Al Kaabi, CEO of the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, said, “The club’s initiative embodies the images of humanitarian cooperation to promote rapprochement and enrich the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance in the country.”

During this Ramadan, the Armed Forces Officers Club offers 15,000 breakfast meals a day, as the initiative team includes 90 cooks and 145 workers, who work around the clock according to regular shifts, to prepare meals that are served on the same day, and to prepare meals that will be served on the following day.

For her part, Amal Bamtrif, Director of the Department of Cultural Communication at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, said: “The efforts made by the center in coordination and direct cooperation with the Armed Forces Officers Club in providing charitable and humanitarian initiatives that enhance human rapprochement between members of society from different cultures and groups. It is not only a reflection of the concepts of goodness and humanitarian work established by the founding father in the UAE society, which do not distinguish between one culture and another, and as we recall the human exploits of the founding father, we stand on a path full of sacrifice and goodness that resulted in coexistence and cohesion that made the UAE an example to be emulated in the initiative By giving and giving. “