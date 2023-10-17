The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center launched the multimedia device “Al-Dalil” to provide cultural tours to the mosque’s visitors, using augmented reality technologies. This includes accompanying audio and visual effects and interactive maps that automatically show the elements of the mosque in conjunction with the course of the visit, in addition to a package of interactive games and activities for children.

The device provides information in 14 international languages, including the history of its founding and its unique architectural aesthetics through an interesting interactive narrative, with support for the blind and deaf groups of people of determination, with the aim of conveying the cultural message of the mosque, calling for tolerance and inspired by the approach of the leadership of the UAE, and the vision of the late founder Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul.

The name of the device, “The Guide,” was inspired by the Emirati dialect, meaning one who guides and directs people. The name expresses the national identity of the UAE society and the noble values ​​and lofty concepts it adheres to that are passed down through generations and accompany the construction process.

The “guide” is a qualitative addition to the center’s services system, as it was designed to provide cultural tours in innovative ways, without requiring its users to adhere to the times specified in the mosque for public tours. The device is distinguished by its adoption of augmented virtual reality technology, and elements that enrich the experience of its users, including the interactive three-dimensional map of the mosque, and virtual activities that give the experience a deeper impact, including showing the stages of filling the courtyard with worshipers on the night of the 27th of Ramadan, and the scene of Friday rituals, which gives the user a vivid feeling of the atmosphere. And the spirituality that prevails in the mosque during the performance of rituals, in addition to displaying the flowers of the eastern lobby as they grow as if they are alive, so that the user of the “Guide” can feel through them the creative work carefully crafted in their design on the ground. Among these features is that the device provides the opportunity to interact with the qibla wall and the mihrab by clicking on the required part to obtain information about it, in addition to providing the opportunity to closely identify the parts of the chandelier and related information. The “guide” was equipped with wireless communication technology with the elements of the mosque and its possessions, so when passing by one of them, it provides the visitor with a detailed automatic explanation of this specific part of the mosque’s elements and its aesthetics.

Given that the mosque is a global destination visited by visitors from all over the world, the center was keen to provide cultural tours through the device in 14 international languages: Arabic, English, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Urdu, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Russian, Ukrainian, French, and Hebrew, in addition to sign language tours, tours for the blind, and a tour. Family in simplified language for children.

Specialized competencies designed the content of the guide, to produce it at a level that lives up to aspirations and achieves goals, as it was supplemented with enrichment activities, video clips, and accompanying sound effects, in a thoughtful and elaborate manner. In order to achieve the highest quality standards, artists and vocal performance specialists from various parts of the world recorded the cultural content of the guide in its various languages ​​in international studios.

To achieve the center’s aspirations to spread the mosque’s cultural message globally, it worked on building the content of the guide, based on studies, standard comparisons, and experiments, to produce content that provides a rich, immersive experience that reaches all ages and groups in its effectiveness and impact according to the needs of each.

The “Guide” allocated exceptional cultural tours for people of determination, during which it employed the senses, influences, and techniques, to give them an integrated experience within the mosque, out of belief in their active and influential role, as an essential part of the fabric of societies. From these tours came the audio descriptive tour (for the blind), which was designed by specialists with a high degree of competence and experience in the needs of this group. They studied the reality and developed concepts for methods of employing the senses and techniques in the optimal way, through the language and vocabulary used and the accompanying effects, where the depth of impact was achieved. In order to give visitors an integrated experience in the mosque that achieves the highest levels of benefit and enjoyment.

In addition to the sign language tour designed for the deaf group of people of determination, the concept of the tour content and methods of presenting it were studied by specialists, with the aim of providing integrated tours with high-quality effects.

As part of its cultural message and its role in instilling values ​​among generations and young people, the guide allocated tours for families and children, under the name “The Little Explorer,” presented by “Sultan” and “Moza,” who are (two cartoon characters) inspired by the identity of the “Little Cultural Guide” program. They were recorded With the voices of two children who are graduates of the program. This tour took into account the simplified language appropriate for children, and the need of this age group for diversification and excitement, by employing interactive methods in a package of games, puzzles and activities designed by a number of people with talent and experience, in a thoughtful manner that achieves the goals of the tour by giving the child a deeper understanding and an opportunity to contemplate the elements of the mosque’s architecture. And his message.

The general tour, an abbreviated version of the immersive tour, provides a focused overview of the mosque’s architecture, and has been designed to accommodate some visitors who do not have the time and circumstances of their visit for an immersive tour.

It is noteworthy that the integrated cultural content of the guide also includes the content of the “Mosque Library” specializing in the sciences and arts of Islamic civilization. It takes its users on an exploratory tour to learn about the library’s sections, and provides an overview of a number of rare books and the center’s publications.

The center allows its visitors to obtain the “guide” easily through prior reservation through the center’s website: https://www.szgmc.gov.ae or by visiting the (Customer Happiness Office) in the visitor center.